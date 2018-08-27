Phuket
Animal welfare role-play at Ban Konaka school with Soi Dog
Soi Dog Foundation recently arranged a fun activity, ‘Animal Lover Family’ with the students, teachers and parents at the Ban Konaka School. This activity is the result of the project ‘Humans Love Animals; Animals Love Environment’.
A workshop was held two months ago with local school teacher representatives to give them the knowledge about animal welfare and let them plan their own activities for their students back at their own schools.
Ban Konaka School, on Naka Island, was the first school to arrange training and activities and the role play reflected the knowledge that the students have taught been in their class, especially about the responsibility of having a pet, animal welfare and rabies.
The School Director, Nam-Oy Chuchouy, along with the other teachers, operate the Ban Konaka School on an island remote from the Phuket mainland. The locals are Muslim who love cats – there are more than 120 cats on the island; many of them have been left at the school.
Even though they are well fed, none of them had been sterilised making the cat population increase rapidly. As a result, she understands the importance of passing on the knowledge to students.
The activities were designed to fit with the age of the students. Students from kindergarten 1 – 3 learned about animal welfare through shared art works named ‘My Pet’ while the Prathom 1- 6 took 5 weeks learning, practicing and applying their knowledge to create their own role playing about caring for pets.
The knowledge is not only expected to be passed on to the students but also their families and the community, which should result in a better situation for stray animals and pets on the island.
Apart from the knowledge that Soi Dog brought to the school, the foundation also provided a team to sterilise and vaccinate the cats roaming around the school and the island. This support from Soi Dog helped show the students the ongoing CNVR (Capture, Nurture, Vaccinate and Release) project in action.
Soi Dog Foundation will also help manage the feeding area for cats to reduce the problem of leftover food around the school. Ongoing Soi Dog management will also encourage students to learn their responsibilities to have their own pets.
Krabi
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
With thousands of tourists heading out to islands around Phuket and Phang Nga Bay every day, all with their lunches and snacks packed up in plastic bags and polystyrene, you can imagine how much waste is produced.
So Thais online have been full of praise for tourists using traditional “pinto thao” food containers instead of plastic bags to take their picnic meals into Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani Marine National Park.
Park officials were at the same time handing out cloth bags to visitors, in response to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment ban on plastic bags and foam containers at all 154 national parks.
Among those cheering the development was noted marine expert Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who shared the story on Facebook this morning, drawing 12,000 “likes”.
Thon said he appreciated how park officials, tour operators and visitors, both Thai and foreign, had made what had been “impossible in the past” possible now.
The Head of the Than Bok Khorani National Park Weerasak Srisatjang says, “The national park has issued policy ‘bring garbage back to land’ especially at marine tourism destinations. There are at least 1,000 tourists visiting islands in Krabi, alone.”
“We have contacted tour operators make sure that tourists understand about the garbage crisis. Many tour groups are preparing lunch boxes for their customers in Pinto. Some tourists have their own Pintos.”
The ministry’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation imposed the ban on single-use plastic at all 154 national parks and seven zoos on August 12.
Park chief Weerasak Srisajjang told his crew to also lend tourists cloth bags to use while in the park, which reportedly gets at least 1,000 visitors a day.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Phuket
Phuket’s first purpose-built school mindfulness centre opens at UWC Thailand
UWC Thailand (UWCT) welcomed its community back last week with a brand-new addition to its campus: a purpose-built, student-centric Mindfulness Centre. As the island’s leader in mindfulness-based education, the addition – intentionally situated at the school’s main entrance – has been well-received by students, staff and parents alike.
“Mindfulness is integral to a UWCT education, and has been an ongoing focus since the school was founded in 2008. When deciding where to locate the new centre, we chose the entrance of the school so that it would be the first thing guests at UWCT encountered and enquired about,” explained Jason McBride, UWCT’s Head of School. “It highlights our commitment to integrating mindfulness into campus life with a dedicated space for practicing.”
The centre is used each day for secular mindfulness practice by classes ranging from Nursery to Grade 12, where students explore how to ‘pay attention to the present moment, on purpose, with kindness and curiosity,’ with the school’s Mindfulness Mentor Kru Lucy Keller. UWCT’s boarding students also use the space for meditation and yoga in the evenings to ready themselves for a restorative night’s sleep.
“With mindfulness, students learn to give themselves the breathing room they require to take in what’s happening in and around them, see it more clearly through a positive lens, and react more intentionally. By being curious about, and attending to, present moment experiences students learn about their reactions, patterns, and themselves. They begin to understand that they have a choice and can take space to respond rather than react to everyday stresses. Mindfulness also supports students in developing self-compassion and through this, compassion for others,” said Keller.
In fact, Daniel Goleman and Richard. J. Davidson’s recently published book ‘Altered Traits-Science Reveals How Meditation Changes Your Mind, Brain and Body’ finds that there are five main ways mindful meditation impacts us in a positive way when practiced over time: it improves our resilience to stress, increases our compassion for others, improves attention and focus, increased selflessness, and a variety of health benefits including increased pain tolerance, reduced inflammation and cortisol, as well as an increase in an enzyme called telomerase known to increase cell life.
Mindfulness at UWCT goes beyond the students and is embedded into how the school’s teachers teach. It requires staff to be grounded in present moment awareness with an attitude of non-judgment, kindness, and curiosity. UWCT staff learn this first by participating in mindfulness training under the guidance of Keller and others through ongoing staff sessions. Teachers are encouraged to spread mindfulness throughout the day with short moments of stillness where relevant, particularly before and after special events, challenging news, testing or exams.
To assist in this endeavour, Keller co-plans with the teaching staff to help them look at other subject areas through a mindful lens. While during mock and final exams, students receive an exam along with a mindfulness schedule, where pre- and post-exam meditations of five and fifteen minutes take place to calm nerves and increase focus and then let go of any residual post-test stress.
Kru Lucy Keller explaining mindfulness techniques to UWCT’s Grade 4 students
While Keller is delighted to have the centre as a place to teach, her role is to ensure mindfulness is happening everywhere on campus, whenever needed throughout the day. One way this is done is through the practice of a morning “Time In” session in the secondary school and through ‘Morning Meetings’ in the Primary school.
Keller explained: “‘Time In’ is an invitation to pause, and pay attention with kindness and curiosity to things as they are.’ This is an ideal way to set the tone in creating a positive and productive learning environment by allowing students time to be present, self-aware and reflective. By training attention in this way, they create the space needed to be able to see more clearly and make more intentional decisions about how they move forward in their day. This is not only supportive to their own well-being and learning but also impacts the whole community as kindness is at the core mindfulness.
The practice of a “Morning Meeting” is based on the Responsive Classroom model, these meetings help create a sense of belonging and respect, allocating time at the start of the day for students to focus on developing their social-emotional skills using self-awareness and mindfulness practices, alongside team building and time to connect with others.”
The school also offers mindful parenting sessions so that the community can support UWCT students’ mindfulness practices at home. The school’s focus on mindfulness has attracted attention and visits from some of the world’s experts on mindfulness including Buddhist Monk and writer Matthieu Ricard – dubbed “the happiest man on Earth”; and B. Alan Wallace, one of the foremost Buddhist scholars and teachers on the planet.
In fact, Wallace – who has a study also referenced in ‘Altered Traits’ – will be at UWCT this November 17th and 18th to deliver a two-day seminar on his four aspects of mental balance framework from 9am to 3pm each day. All UWCT staff will be in attendance, as well as a number of secondary students and parents. For mindful Phuketians, this is an incredible opportunity to learn from a world-class expert, compliments of UWC Thailand and Thanyapura Sports & Wellness hotel. Those interested in attending should contact the school directly via [email protected] Spaces are limited.
For more information, please contact Samantha Gayfer, Sr Manager of Communications & Philanthropy .
EMAIL: [email protected] | PHONE: +66 6-5061-4780
Phuket
One rescued, one missing after rescue at Karon Beach
PHOTOS: Karon Police
An Indonesian man is missing whilst a female Ukranian friend has been pulled out from surf at Karon Beach yesterday (August 26)
Karon Police were notified at 7.30pm that a tourist was missing while another tourist had been rescued from surf near the Karon roundabout.
Emergency responders and police arrived at the scene to find that lifeguards had rescued 23 year old female Ukranian Inna Lutsyk. She was taken to Patong Hospital.
26 year old male Indonesia Andryono Tanuwijaya remains missing after attempts to find him failed late yesterday afternoon.
Ms Lutsyk and Andryono arrived in Thailand on August 23 and were scheduled to depart on August 29.
Witnesses say they went swimming in the sea. Lifeguards realised they were having trouble, bringing Ms Lutsyk back to shore but weren’t able to find Mr Tanuwijaya.
