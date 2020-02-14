image
image
Bangkok

Shots fired near Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University – LIVE

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Shots fired near Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University – LIVE | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok's Chula Soi 10 - FM91 Trafficpro
Police in Bangkok have reported that they are searching for a 40 year old man who has allegedly fired more than 20 gunshots in public space close to Chulalongkorn University this morning.

Eyewitnesses claim they heard the gunshots in the Pathumwan area, on Chula Soi 10, near Chulalongkorn University. At this stage the situation is unclear whether anyone has been injured as a result of the unfolding incident. The reports of another shooting incident comes just days after the mass shooting in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima which killed 29 and injured up to 50 others.

The Thaiger will keep you up to date with any developments.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

จุฬาซอย10 โซนขายเสื้อผ้ากีฬา เสียงปืนดัง20กว่านัดตำรวจรอบหมดแล้วล่าสุดยังไม่ออกมา

Posted by สถานีโทรทัศน์สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ on Thursday, February 13, 2020

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Bangkok

Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

17 hours ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police arrested a Chinese man and woman and found at least seven Thai surrogate mothers in coordinated raids in Bangkok and vicinity. The pair are suspected of involvement in a cross-border surrogacy racket - Thai PBS World

Two Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, have been arrested after coordinated raids on illegal assisted-reproduction clinics in and around Bangkok. The pair are suspected of involvement in a major cross-border surrogacy racket. Police found at least seven Thai surrogate mothers in the raids.

In a raid on a house in Lat Phrao district, police found seven pregnant Thai women and a 20-day old baby, who was being looked after by a woman claiming she was paid 14,000 baht to look after babies in the house. A Chinese man in the house was arrested on suspicion of hiring the women to become surrogate mothers.

Police believe the surrogate mothers would be sent to Laos, where embryos would be implanted at assisted-reproduction clinics, then return to the gang’s houses in greater Bangkok, where they would be looked after until seven-months pregnant. They’d then be sent to China to deliver the babies. But the coronavirus outbreak means the babies are now being born in Thailand.

The deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau said the recruiter of surrogate mothers would take care of all expenses they incurred. He said the gang had been operating since 2013, and he had no idea how many babies had been born or whether any were sent back to China, or for what purposes.

In another Bangkok raid, police found an illegal clinic staffed by a Chinese woman, and eight Chinese couples at a guest house, who they believe were seeking assisted-reproduction services.

Eight Burmese women, thought to be maids, were also found.

The two Chinese suspects are charged with operating illegal assisted-reproduction services and surrogacy services.

Bangkok

Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 days ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project | The Thaiger
PHOTO: An impression of the proposed river promenade - Chao Praya Roadway

A court has ruled that Bangkok City Hall’s project to build a promenade along both sides of the Chao Phraya River is illegal, and on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of works.

The Administrative Court ruled that the 14 billion baht project, which comprises two elevated walkways complete with a bicycle lane running for 57 kilometres along both sides of the river, does not qualify as a “river pier” in accordance with the Navigation Act.

Instead, the court ruled, the promenade falls under the Building Control Act, which requires City Hall to submit blueprints of the project and environmental impact studies before development work commences. Since this was not done, all work on the project is suspended until further orders from the court.

Activist group Friends of the River took the case to the court seeking to have the project scrapped, accusing City Hall of rushing the development without a study of its environmental and social impacts.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 days ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

1 killed, 1 injured as plane hits tug at Don Mueang – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Nok Air aircraft and tug involved in this morning's fatal incident - Screenshot from TV Channel One31

One employee is dead and another injured after an accident this morning at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. A Nok Air plane hit a tug towing it to the passenger ramp at Don Mueang airport, killing the tug driver and injuring another employee. The incident occurred around 8am.

Don Mueang’s general manager told reporters that Nok Air flight DD6458, bound for Nakhon Si Thammarat,ran into the aircraft tug pulling it to the parking bay.

The coupling between the tug and the plane became loose and the driver had to stop the vehicle. The plane continued forward and collided with the tug, severely injuring the driver, who later died. Another employee was also hurt and rushed to hospital.

The plane involved was grounded and the flight delayed for about an hour. A replacement plane departed at 9:50am with all passengers.

