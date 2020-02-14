Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking | The Thaiger

Crime
Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking
A man in the central Petchabun province burned down his house Wednesday after his girlfriend left him over his drinking habits. Police say he was drunk at the time. At 5pm police received a report of “a crazy man” burning down his own home. Officials notified the fire station and officers were sent to the home. Officials arrived to find a single-storey house ablaze. All homes in the area are very close to each and firefighters struggled to control the flames and prevent the flames spreading to neighbouring homes.
The house was completely destroyed, the flames destroying everything, including all belongings and contents. The owner, 35 year old Jenrop Deena, lived with his with his girlfriend, 19 year old Supaporn Nunil, in the home. On the day of the incident, Jenrop began drinking and was already drunk shortly after sunrise. Supaporn went to her mother’s home in another village.
Jenrop tracked her down and tried persuade her to return, but Supaporn refused, insisting on staying with her mother for safety. Jenrop returned home and shortly after set the home on fire. Villagers found Jenrop and kept him safe until police arrived.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
An “auntie” in Bangkok has finally been arrested after stealing money from numerous taxi drivers. Police arrested 55 year old Nongnuch Pimsuan of Kanchanaburi province at around 5pm yesterday. The suspect had an arrest warrant in her name from the Taling Chan Court.
Police were notified as early as February 4 that a passenger had stolen 1,400 baht from a taxi driver near a mall in Bangkok’s Pinklao district. Investigators gathered information from the victim and other sources including a Facebook page called Smart Taxi. It appeared it wasn’t the first time “Auntie Nongnuch” had stolen money from taxi drivers; she has a history in Bang Rak and at least three other districts.
The latest case took place on February 9 when she stole from a driver in Nang Loeng, Bangkok. Nongnuch told the cabbie she didn’t have any cash on her and needed to use an ATM. She asked to borrow the driver’s money and promised to return it with her taxi fee. She went inside a mall and never returned.
Officers of the Bang Yi Kun Police Station received orders to take immediate action as the suspect tended to change districts after each crime to avoid being recognised or identified. Police learned her identity and arrested her at her home. Auntie Nongnuch admitted to the thefts, saying it was “her way of making money.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Man seeks rifle, threatens shooting spree in Facebook post
A 22 year old man has reported to police [location undisclosed] and faces charges after a Facebook post saying he wanted to buy a rifle for a shooting spree at shopping mall. Natthapong Jalaebram, known on Facebook as Ring HR, was accompanied by relatives when he reported.
Thai media report that Nattahpong posted: “Wanting to buy an AK or an M16 rifle for not more than 100,000 baht. I will use it for a shooting spree at Taweekit Buriram 555.’’ Frightened netizens alerted police, who quickly tracked him down via Facebook and learned his real name.
Natthapong allegedly admitted to making the post, claiming he was drunk and posted the threat as a joke. He later deleted the message.
He said he had closely followed last week’s shooting rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima province on the news. The gunman’s rampage claimed 30 lives, including the shooter, and left 58 people wounded. Police say Natthapong is sorry he posted the message.
Natthapong is charged with violating the Computer Crimes Act and threatening others. He is being held in police custody for legal action.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
Two Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, have been arrested after coordinated raids on illegal assisted-reproduction clinics in and around Bangkok. The pair are suspected of involvement in a major cross-border surrogacy racket. Police found at least seven Thai surrogate mothers in the raids.
In a raid on a house in Lat Phrao district, police found seven pregnant Thai women and a 20-day old baby, who was being looked after by a woman claiming she was paid 14,000 baht to look after babies in the house. A Chinese man in the house was arrested on suspicion of hiring the women to become surrogate mothers.
Police believe the surrogate mothers would be sent to Laos, where embryos would be implanted at assisted-reproduction clinics, then return to the gang’s houses in greater Bangkok, where they would be looked after until seven-months pregnant. They’d then be sent to China to deliver the babies. But the coronavirus outbreak means the babies are now being born in Thailand.
The deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau said the recruiter of surrogate mothers would take care of all expenses they incurred. He said the gang had been operating since 2013, and he had no idea how many babies had been born or whether any were sent back to China, or for what purposes.
In another Bangkok raid, police found an illegal clinic staffed by a Chinese woman, and eight Chinese couples at a guest house, who they believe were seeking assisted-reproduction services.
Eight Burmese women, thought to be maids, were also found.
The two Chinese suspects are charged with operating illegal assisted-reproduction services and surrogacy services.
