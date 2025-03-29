Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption
Pictures courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) announced that the 53rd National Book Week and the 23rd International Book Week will resume as normal today, March 29, following a temporary closure due to an earthquake. The statement confirmed the reopening times from 10am to 9pm at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

The earthquake, measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale, occurred in Myanmar yesterday, March 28, and its tremors were felt in Bangkok and other provinces. This prompted the organisers, PUBAT, to prioritise safety by temporarily closing the event.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Normalcy has returned, and PUBAT reassures the public that the 53rd National Book Week and the 23rd International Book Week will proceed on March 29. The event will take place under stringent safety measures at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the event’s venue, reported KhaoSod.

The earthquake, originating from the Sagaing Fault, caused notable disturbances in Myanmar, with its effects reaching Thailand.

In similar news, a crane collapse during a powerful earthquake in Bang Pho, Bang Sue District, Bangkok, tragically led to the death of a crane operator who fell from the machinery.

The incident occurred at 1.30pm yesterday, March 28, at a condominium construction site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthikorn Treeprapakorn from Taopoon Police Station, the earthquake caused a crane on a 20-storey building to collapse, resulting in the fatal accident. Upon receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kittiphan Taentancharoenchai, deputy superintendent of operations, immediately dispatched officers to the scene.

At the construction site, the body of the 37 year old crane operator, was discovered. He was found wearing a long-sleeved navy shirt and jeans, lying on his side with his head against the ground on the eighth floor, having succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigations revealed that during the earthquake, the crane began to sway violently before crashing into the side of the building, causing the man to fall.

Initial steps have been taken to coordinate with forensic experts and evidence police to examine the site and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

