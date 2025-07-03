Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

Wrong-way shock leaves early commuters shaken

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An horrific traffic accident occurred on the Chalong Rat Expressway at 6am today, July 3 when a Land Rover driving against the traffic collided with a Mercedes-Benz.

The crash resulted in both vehicles being severely damaged and overturned. The incident left both drivers with serious injuries, prompting an immediate police investigation using CCTV footage.

The accident occurred on a three-lane section of the expressway in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok. Emergency services, including the Expressway Rescue Unit, Ruam Katanyu Foundation volunteers, and Sai Mai Civil Defence officers, responded promptly.

At the scene, a grey Mercedes-Benz A250 with Bangkok registration was found with its front severely damaged. The driver, 22 year old Saksit, sustained critical injuries and was trapped inside the vehicle.

Nearby, a white Land Rover, also with Bangkok registration, was discovered overturned with significant front-end damage. The driver, 26 year old Rinyaphat, suffered a deformed upper leg and facial injuries. Both injured drivers received immediate medical attention and were transported to Sai Mai Hospital and Sinphat Ramindra Hospital.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Initial investigations revealed that the Land Rover was travelling at high speed in the wrong direction on the expressway when it collided with the Mercedes-Benz, which was travelling normally. The impact was severe, resulting in injuries to both drivers, reported KhaoSod.

The expressway rescue unit worked quickly to remove both vehicles from the scene to clear the area. Meanwhile, police from Expressway 1 Station are reviewing CCTV footage for evidence and awaiting further interviews with the injured drivers to conclude the investigation into this incident.

In similar news, a fatal accident took place on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway in Klong Toei, Bangkok, when a motor car rear-ended a stationary six-wheel truck. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male front-seat passenger suffered serious injuries.

