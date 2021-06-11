Connect with us

Bangkok

Police quell gun dealing network in Bangkok

Jack Arthur

Published 

3 mins ago

 on 

Photo: Royal Thai Police/Facebook.

Yesterday in Bangkok, the Crime Suppression Division reported a major quelling on illegal gun sales online in Bangkok. They think the guns are part of a weapon smuggling network that had a circulating fund of at least 100 million baht.

Part of the quelling was a raid where 23 “short and long guns” and more than 1,000 cartridges of ammunition were located and confiscated in 7 areas in Bangkok. An alleged gun customer was also arrested. Reportedly, they also had a shotgun on themselves.

Further, 3 suspects were arrested due to warrants from the Criminal Court on charges of jointly trafficking and possessing unregistered firearms or explosives. The 3 suspects are 28 year old Sippawut Promprasit, 57 year old Traipob Lalert, and 42 year old Natthapong Sri-ngarm.

Crime suppression superintendent Jirapob Phuridet says to Thai media that he considers the suspected were involved in a weapons black market that used online trading platforms to conduct business.

He adds:

They would set up a secret group conversation for free firearms trading among people who shared the same interests while avoiding police scrutiny. Most of the firearms that were distributed tended to be in hands of freelance gunmen and members of drug trafficking networks, which could lead to serious crimes.

The overall investigation by the Crime Suppression Division began in May. So far, a total of nine suspects have been arrested, 154 pistols and rifles along with 14 explosive devices and ammunition were seized. It is expected that the arrests were all connected in the same network, with a circulating fund of more than 100 million baht.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.







