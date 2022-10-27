Bangkok
Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
UPDATE
The saga around the hundreds of Chinese nationals arrested in Bangkok continues…
After police conducted a massive raid on a drug party in Bangkok early yesterday morning, one police chief has been removed from his position. Police Colonel Thanachot Rerkdee was removed from his position as Yannawa district police chief for reportedly accepting bribery and allowing the operation of an illegal entertainment venue in the district.
Police had busted a total of 266 people in the raid on an illegal nightclub located inside three adjacent buildings. Out of those 266 people, 237 were Chinese nationals. About 104 of the partiers had tested positive for drugs, 99 of whom were Chinese nationals.
The investigation chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told the Associated Press that about 29 people arrested had Thai, Thai, Georgian, Cambodian, Vietnamese, and tribal nationalities..
An initial investigation found that the club was owned by a Chinese national. It had been operating for about two months, mainly serving Chinese customers.
Thanachot had allegedly acknowledged the illegal operation, and he was believed to receive bribery from the bar owner. He has now been removed from his position as Superintendent of Yannawa district until further notice.
ORIGINAL STORY
Thailand appears to be struggling a bit in its quest to draw in “high-quality tourists.”
Bangkok police arrested hundreds of Chinese citizens at a raid on a drug party in the Sathorn area early this morning. The police busted a total of 266 people at a karaoke venue on Charoen Rat Road. 237 of the busted partiers were Chinese nationals, including 111 men and 126 women.
The police reportedly found several kinds of drugs including ketamine, nimetazepam, and “happy water,” a drug cocktail containing MDMA, methamphetamine, diazepam, and ketamine, Nation Thailand reported.
After the group was drug tested, 104 people were found to have drugs in their system, and 99 of the party-goers with drugs found in their system were Chinese nationals, Khaosod reported.
Those arrested were charged with drug usage and working in an entertainment venue without a permit. Officers also confiscated over 30 luxury cars, while the building’s owner was being tracked down for questioning. The police were also investigating if the cars were linked to known drug rings.
This is not the first party in Thailand where police have found “happy water.” In a raid back in March, police in Pattaya busted a party where teenagers were using the drug cocktail. In April, police stepped up efforts to crack down on happy water.
After the latest drug party raid in Bangkok, time will tell what details further emerge.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit
Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue
Poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt
Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
Thai-Brit teen returns home from millionaire’s harem
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million
Motorbikes can now drive on Patong Hill road
Mountain B nightclub tragedy claims 26th life nearly 3 months after fire
You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Burmese escapees rounded up in annual Florida snake wrangle
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities2 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia23 hours ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News2 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food1 day ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides4 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites4 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime23 hours ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime1 day ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya