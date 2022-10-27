Connect with us

4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman

image

image
Photo via Police TV

A Thai man, two Chinese men, and a Vanuatu man were arrested for covering up the death of a Chinese woman who died from a drug overdose after visiting a nightclub in Bangkok.

The Chinese media reported on Saturday, September 17 that a 32 year old Chinese woman, You Zhue Hua, travelled to Thailand and disappeared. The media speculated that the woman had been lured into working with a call centre gang in a neighbouring country to Thailand.

At a press conference yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, announced details of the case.

His report revealed that You Zhue Hua and three other Chinese women arrived in Bangkok on Thursday, September 15. They went to a nightclub named Topone Club on Ratchada Road with three other Chinese men the following day, Friday, September 16.

You Zhue Hua was sent to a hospital at about 1am on September 17 after she vomited and lost consciousness. She later died in the hospital. She tested positive for amphetamine and it appears she died from an overdose.

The three male friends who went to the nightclub with the women were questioned. They made known that they did not use drugs, and a negative drug test proved this. The police revoked their visas and ordered them to leave Thailand after questioning.

The details about You Zhue Hua’s female friends have not been reported.

On the day You Zhue Hua died, another four men, Thai and foreign, raided her hotel room and removed her belongings. They were: 40 year old Vanuatu man Aidan Fan, 42 year old Chinese man Zhang Jian Fu, 40 year old Chen Xian Ping, and 29 year old Chatpisit Saeli.

The men took her belongings to the Topone Club and burned them. The report did not mention why the Chinese woman’s belongings were destroyed at the nightclub or her relationship with the nightclub or the men.

The men were arrested after the police investigation, and charged under two sections of Thai Criminal Law:

  • Section 335: committing theft at nighttime. The penalty is imprisonment for one to five years and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht.
  • Section 184: destroying, hiding, or stealing criminal evidence. The penalty is imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Thairath reported that no drugs were found inside Topone Club and it remains open as normal. Officers revealed that the investigation is ongoing and if they find any evidence of drugs in the club it will be closed.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

image

image

image
