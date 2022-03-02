One of north India’s most wanted gangsters found in Thailand, entered on fake passport

A gangster wanted in India on multiple murder charges was arrested in Delhi after he was detained and deported from Thailand on Tuesday. Indian media say the man was a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi syndicate and was known as one of the most wanted criminals in north India.

28 year old Virender Partap, also known as Kala Rana, reportedly entered Thailand on a fake passport and continued to run an Indian crime syndicate from Thailand. According to the Hindustan Times, the criminal activities Kala was involved in included extortion rackets and contract killings. Indian police say Kala is a suspect in 30 cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and criminal intimidation.

The wanted gangster was located in Bangkok and detained by Thai authorities. He was deported and arrested by police at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. An officer from the Haryana Police Special Task Force says the unit has been working on the case for a long time.

“Our unit had been working on his arrest for a long time, and we had provided the necessary inputs to the agencies which facilitated his arrest in Thailand. He is in the custody of the Delhi Police. We will take him on production remand and question him regarding several cases registered in Haryana.”

