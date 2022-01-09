Thailand
NIDA Poll: No optimism about pandemic, economy, and politics
A new NIDA Poll asked people about their thoughts on 2022, asking about politics, the economy, and the Covid-19 pandemic, with the majority of respondents not having a particularly positive outlook on the coming year. They were asked if the economy will improve, if the pandemic will subside, and also if PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will remain in power or what will happen in the world of politics.
The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration who surveyed a representative sample of 1,325 people who were of various ages over 18, and from a variety of different locations, occupations, and levels of education. The surveyed people were interviewed by phone between January 4 and January 6.
How do you expect 2022 to be regarding Covid-19, politics, and economics?
- 46.34% – it will probably remain as chaotic as 2021
- 34.72% – it will be even more chaotic
- 10.04% – it will be less chaotic
- 3.77% – it will be calm
- 5.13% – no answer or were not interested in the poll question
Will PM Prayut Chan-o-cha stay in power?
- 45.36% – PM Prayut will retain his power throughout the year
- 11.47% – a new election will come via a House dissolution
- 7.85% – there will be cabinet reshuffles
- 7.32% – PM Prayut will resign
- 6.64% – PM Prayut no longer qualifies for the Prime Minister position after the 8-year constitutional term limit
- 3.47% – expect rifts in the coalition parties that lead to government collapse
- 3.17% – Protesters will oust PM Prayut from the prime ministership
- 1.28% – a military coup will seize power from PM Prayut and his government
- 0.98% – PM Prayut will be outmanoeuvred politically and lose the prime minister position
- 12.46% – no answer or were not interested in the poll question
Compared with 2021, how will the economic situation be in 2022?
- 45.73% – the economic situation will be worse
- 34.04% – the economic situation will remain about the same
- 20.23% – the economic situation will improve
Will the Covid-19 pandemic get better or worse?
- 42.04% – the pandemic situation will get more serious
- 24.98% – the pandemic situation will remain about the same
- 18.72% – the pandemic will subside in 2022
- 14.26% – the pandemic will no longer be cause for concern
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
