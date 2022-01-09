NIDA Poll: No optimism about pandemic, economy, and politics

A new NIDA Poll asked people about their thoughts on 2022, asking about politics, the economy, and the Covid-19 pandemic, with the majority of respondents not having a particularly positive outlook on the coming year. They were asked if the economy will improve, if the pandemic will subside, and also if PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will remain in power or what will happen in the world of politics.

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration who surveyed a representative sample of 1,325 people who were of various ages over 18, and from a variety of different locations, occupations, and levels of education. The surveyed people were interviewed by phone between January 4 and January 6.

How do you expect 2022 to be regarding Covid-19, politics, and economics?

46.34% – it will probably remain as chaotic as 2021

34.72% – it will be even more chaotic

10.04% – it will be less chaotic

3.77% – it will be calm

5.13% – no answer or were not interested in the poll question

Will PM Prayut Chan-o-cha stay in power?

45.36% – PM Prayut will retain his power throughout the year

11.47% – a new election will come via a House dissolution

7.85% – there will be cabinet reshuffles

7.32% – PM Prayut will resign

6.64% – PM Prayut no longer qualifies for the Prime Minister position after the 8-year constitutional term limit

3.47% – expect rifts in the coalition parties that lead to government collapse

3.17% – Protesters will oust PM Prayut from the prime ministership

1.28% – a military coup will seize power from PM Prayut and his government

0.98% – PM Prayut will be outmanoeuvred politically and lose the prime minister position

12.46% – no answer or were not interested in the poll question

Compared with 2021, how will the economic situation be in 2022?

45.73% – the economic situation will be worse

34.04% – the economic situation will remain about the same

20.23% – the economic situation will improve

Will the Covid-19 pandemic get better or worse?

42.04% – the pandemic situation will get more serious

24.98% – the pandemic situation will remain about the same

18.72% – the pandemic will subside in 2022

14.26% – the pandemic will no longer be cause for concern

SOURCE: Bangkok Post