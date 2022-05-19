Connect with us

Bangkok

Monitor lizard stuck in water pump causes flood in Bangkok

After hours of heavy rain, deep floods disrupted traffic in the Bang Khen area of Bangkok yesterday afternoon. At first, officials from the Bureau of Drainage couldn’t understand why four pumps designed to pump flood water out of the road had stopped working. When they checked the machinery, they found a huge monitor lizard – or “tua hia” in Thai – stuck inside one of the pumps.

The flood occurred yesterday afternoon on Ratchadapisek Road and Phahonyothin Road, in the area connecting Bang Sue and Chatuchak. The four broken pumps caused deep floods at Bang Khen roundabout, Soi Ram Inthra 21 and Khlong O – Rang Kaew pumping centre.

Bang Khen district officials called staff from the Bureau of Drainage to the scene, who safely removed the reptile and got the pumps working again. Shortly afterwards, the water level and traffic returned to normal.

You will often spot Asian water monitor lizards taking a swim in one of Bangkok’s klongs – or canals – or in the lake at Lumphini Park. Although they like a dip in the water, they are known to seek shelter during heavy rain, sometimes breaking into people’s homes to escape the storm.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

