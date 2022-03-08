Connect with us

Bangkok

Man who released cobras, cut himself at Bangkok intersection arrested at airport

Thaiger

Published

 on 

A man who made headlines last month after releasing cobras and cutting himself at a busy intersection in Bangkok was arrested by police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday evening. 47 year old Kanetpisanuthep Jakapopmahadecha, known as “K Hundred Million,” was arrested under six charges and has since been taken to Somdet Chaophraya Institute of Psychiatry for a psychiatric assessment.

At around 5pm on February 1, K parked his Mercedes Benz in the middle of the road outside CentralWorld, a major shopping centre in Bangkok, and performed a ritual-like act which involved releasing three cobras into the road, throwing marigold flowers on his car, cutting his arms, and pouring red syrup onto the ground. When officers from Lumpini Police Station arrived at the scene, K was injured and sent to the police hospital for treatment.

Despite relatives picking K up from the hospital, he managed to leave the country shortly after the doctor gave him permission to leave.

On March 6, investigating officers coordinated with the Immigration Bureau and discovered that K was flying back into Thailand from India and quickly made an arrest warrant under the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court and waited for him at the airport.

K was arrested under 6 charges: 1) carrying a weapon in public 2) causing fear and shock to others 3) parking a car in a manner obstructing traffic 4) disposing of rubbish in a public place 5) possession of controlled and dangerous wildlife 6) releasing controlled or dangerous wildlife.

Police will await the outcome of K’s psychiatric assessment before undertaking further legal proceedings.

    Recent comments:
    image
    King Cotton
    2022-03-08 18:26
    38 minutes ago, Thaiger said: 'On March 6, investigating officers coordinated with the Immigration Bureau and discovered that K was flying back into Thailand from India and quickly made an arrest warrant under the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court and waited…
    image
    Convert54
    2022-03-08 18:29
    No doubt this individual had at least a moment of satisfaction in once again being the focus of attention.
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-08 18:38
    36 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Must be a brand new law in Thailand. You did beat me to this!
    image
    kalyan
    2022-03-08 18:51
    he will be charged with a new law, learnt indian ritual practice and practising in thailand went to india and learnt advance course of rituals and got a Phd. planning to do advance demonstration !
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-03-08 19:35
    Sounds like a mad bas'tard. Wonder if he want to go for a beer some time. 😛
