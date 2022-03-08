Man who released cobras, cut himself at Bangkok intersection arrested at airport

A man who made headlines last month after releasing cobras and cutting himself at a busy intersection in Bangkok was arrested by police at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday evening. 47 year old Kanetpisanuthep Jakapopmahadecha, known as “K Hundred Million,” was arrested under six charges and has since been taken to Somdet Chaophraya Institute of Psychiatry for a psychiatric assessment.

At around 5pm on February 1, K parked his Mercedes Benz in the middle of the road outside CentralWorld, a major shopping centre in Bangkok, and performed a ritual-like act which involved releasing three cobras into the road, throwing marigold flowers on his car, cutting his arms, and pouring red syrup onto the ground. When officers from Lumpini Police Station arrived at the scene, K was injured and sent to the police hospital for treatment.

Despite relatives picking K up from the hospital, he managed to leave the country shortly after the doctor gave him permission to leave.

On March 6, investigating officers coordinated with the Immigration Bureau and discovered that K was flying back into Thailand from India and quickly made an arrest warrant under the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court and waited for him at the airport.

K was arrested under 6 charges: 1) carrying a weapon in public 2) causing fear and shock to others 3) parking a car in a manner obstructing traffic 4) disposing of rubbish in a public place 5) possession of controlled and dangerous wildlife 6) releasing controlled or dangerous wildlife.

Police will await the outcome of K’s psychiatric assessment before undertaking further legal proceedings.

SOURCE: Khaosod