Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
153 3 minutes read
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces
Picture courtesy of Nikolas Behrendt, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning about unstable weather conditions affecting 37 provinces in Thailand, with thunderstorms expected. Bangkok is also forecasted to experience the same conditions, while waves exceeding 3 metres are predicted in the sea.

Today, February 22, the TMD provided a 24-hour weather forecast. Easterly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, affecting the eastern and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity. Concurrently, westerly winds are covering the northern region and the western part of the central region.

Advertisements

These conditions contribute to the possibility of thunderstorms in the upper part of the country, with hot weather during the day in the north, central region, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to be cautious of thunderstorms. Farmers should also prepare to protect their crops from potential damage.

The moderate intensity of the northeastern and easterly monsoon winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea is resulting in scattered thunderstorms in the south. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, increasing to more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Related Articles

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate carefully and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

From February 23 to February 25, a high-pressure system or moderately to strongly cold air mass from China is expected to spread over the northeastern region and the South China Sea. This will result in southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture over the upper parts of Thailand, while a westerly wind wave from Myanmar will move through the north, the upper northeast, and into northern Laos.

Weather forecast

Advertisements

The north of Thailand will experience hot weather, leading to unstable conditions such as thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and sporadic hail in the northern and northeastern regions initially. Temperatures will then decline.

In the south, rainfall is expected to increase with heavy showers in some areas, while the lower Gulf of Thailand will experience strong sea conditions with waves between 2 to 3 metres, and more than 3 metres in thunderstorm-prone areas. Dust accumulation in the upper part of the country ranges from moderate to high levels, with a tendency to increase due to weakening winds and reduced rainfall in certain areas.

In the northern region, expect cool mornings with fog and hot afternoons. Thunderstorms are anticipated in 30% of the area, especially in Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phichit.

Temperatures will range from 16°C to 36°C, with mountaintops experiencing colder conditions at 7°C to 15°C.

The northeastern region will have cool mornings with 10% of the area, primarily in Loei and Chaiyaphum, experiencing thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 19°C to 35°C, with mountaintops cooler at 12°C to 17°C.

In the central region, expect hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 36°C, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 20% of the area, especially in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 35°C, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves under 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorms.

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.

Temperatures will range from 23°C to 34°C, with winds from the southeast at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour north of Surat Thani and 20 to 35 kilometres per hour south of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorms.

The southern region (west coast) will see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

Temperatures will range from 23°C to 35°C, with easterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves around 1 metre, rising to about 2 metres in thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will experience hot weather with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 35°C.

Latest Thailand News
Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht Crime News

Chanthaburi destroys confiscated e-cigarettes worth 20 million baht

15 seconds ago
Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise Bangkok News

Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

12 minutes ago
Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media Crime News

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

22 minutes ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations Phuket News

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

37 minutes ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway Pattaya News

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

55 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

1 hour ago
White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88% Tourism News

White Lotus season 3 boosts Koh Samui tourism by 88%

1 hour ago
Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 13 Chinese tourists in illegal gambling raid

1 hour ago
Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for thunderstorms and high waves in 37 provinces

2 hours ago
Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth Bangkok News

Sai Mai man threatens neighbours, arrested for guns and meth

18 hours ago
Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again Bangkok News

Third time’s the harm: Bangkok gambling den busted yet again

18 hours ago
Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027 Bangkok News

Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

18 hours ago
Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting Thailand News

Maid to misbehave: Cleaner caught red-handed in CCTV sting

18 hours ago
New allowance system for seniors in the works Bangkok News

New allowance system for seniors in the works

18 hours ago
Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists Phuket News

Australian couple arrested for snatching belongings from Phuket tourists

19 hours ago
Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession Thailand News

Temple abbot arrested for child pornography possession

19 hours ago
Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives Thailand News

Scorchio alert: Thailand heats up as summer season arrives

19 hours ago
Thai man shares ex-girlfriend&#8217;s explicit images online after car dispute Thailand News

Thai man shares ex-girlfriend’s explicit images online after car dispute

19 hours ago
Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri Thailand News

Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video) Thailand News

Khon Kaen man offers prison after dogs cause bike accident (video)

20 hours ago
Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Foreign tourist jumps from moving tuk tuk in Phuket (video)

20 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider knifes security guard over order row

20 hours ago
Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2 Thailand News

Wheel of misfortune: Truck tyre crashes into repair shop, injures 2

20 hours ago
Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket Phuket News

Thai woman fined for letting foreigner drive tuk tuk in Phuket

20 hours ago
Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket Thailand News

Caught in the act: Khon Kaen cops bust hotel prostitution racket

21 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 22, 2025
153 3 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

Man arrested for distributing child pornography on social media

22 minutes ago
Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

37 minutes ago
Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

55 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

Thailand’s biometric data lapse leaves borders vulnerable

1 hour ago