Lumpini boxing stadium re-opens tomorrow for online and TV spectators only | The Thaiger

Lumpini boxing stadium re-opens tomorrow for online and TV spectators only
Lumpini boxing stadium in Bangkok is set to re-open tomorrow for its first fight in 12 months, but fans will be unable to see it in person. The stadium, which is owned by the Thai Army, will broadcast the event online and to television audiences as restrictions on mass gatherings continue. Tickets will not go on sale to the public and only authorised individuals will be given access to the stadium. Matches will take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and can be viewed on terrestrial television or online.
The 65 year old stadium has been closed since March 2020, when it was linked to a cluster of Covid-19 cases. The infections were reported after officials went ahead with a boxing match 2 days after the government had issued strict instructions for such venues to close as Covid-19 restrictions came into force. Following the revelation, army chief Apirat Kongsompong ordered the transfer of all involved.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the stadium has undergone a major renovation while closed, including a management restructure. The board has approved the revamp to make the stadium a centre for military sports promotion.
The stadium is one of the military’s welfare projects, serving as a training ground for Thai boxing and hosting both domestic and international fights. The refurbishment now includes a boxing school, as well as a facility to train coaches and referees, who will be formally certified after passing their training programmes.
It’s understood the army has also revamped a number of other sporting facilities, including 33 golf courses, most of which are reserved for military personnel and their families. Officials are also considering turning a horse racing course in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima into a public park.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thai government considers expanding Bangkok prisons due to many visitors supporting political prisoners
With a number of people facing charges related to their involvement in political protests, the Thai government is looking into expanding prisons to help reduce overcrowding, particularly for visits. Thailand’s justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin told reporters that Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison are becoming congested with families and other people who visit the prisons to support the political prisoners.
Since the major pro-democracy rally last July, kicking off the youth-led movement pushing for monarchy reform, at least 382 people have faced charges related to the demonstrations or political comments they made online, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Out of the hundreds facing charges, 13 are minors, the group says.
At least 60 people are facing charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, the organisation says. Section 112 is the lèse majesté law. It carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting the Thai Monarchy.
With many coming by the prisons to support the incarcerated activists, Somsak says the government is looking into making more room. He said there will not be a new prison for political prisoners and everyone will be treated equally.
“We are discussing finding a larger area that can accommodate more people for everyone’s convenience.”
SOURCES: Associated Press| Thai Lawyers for Human Rights
Bangkok’s Wat Arun to go green as part of St Patrick’s Day celebration
A host of iconic landmarks around the world will celebrate St Patrick’s Day by going green on March 17 – and Bangkok’s Wat Arun will be among them. Thailand’s capital is participating in the “Global Greening Programme 2021” an initiative in which the spire of Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) will be temporarily lit in green. Also turning green will be the Thailand Cultural Centre, the Conrad Hotel, the Irish Embassy on Wireless Road, and the All Seasons Place shopping mall.
The Irish Embassy in Bangkok has announced the campaign on its Facebook page, and thanked local officials and businesses for their participation.
“The Embassy of Ireland are delighted to announce that Wat Arun – Temple of Dawn – will be going green as part of this year’s Global Greening initiative. Wat Arun is one of Thailand’s most spectacular and oldest temples which is renowned for its more than 1 million colourful and glazed ceramic tiles. It is considered to be one of the most iconic, recognisable, and beautiful temples in Thailand because of its unique design and its outstanding riverside location.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, the Global Greening Programme has been running since 2010, with the Republic of Ireland inviting cities around the world to participate by turning iconic landmarks green to celebrate the country’s national holiday. Other famous landmarks and buildings joining in this year include, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the London Eye in the UK, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, and Niagara Falls in the US.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Anti-government activists moved to Bangkok’s Thon Buri prison
Officials say 3 protest leaders have been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Thon Buri Prison, in the Bang Bon district of the capital, to avoid overcrowding. Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Piyarat Chongthep (“Toto’’) and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai Dao Din’’) underwent processing and health checks in the reception area of Thon Buri prison before entering 14-day quarantine. The Bangkok Post reports the 3 protest leaders are being held in separate rooms, although each room also houses other detainees.
The 3 face serious charges as a result of their participation in anti-government rallies and have been denied bail. Panupong and Jatupat have been charged with violating section 112 of the Criminal Code (also known as the lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticising, insulting, or otherwise defaming the monarchy). Piyarat has been charged with violating the emergency decree.
Ayut Sinthoppan from the Corrections Department says prison officials from Bangkok Remand Prison will arrive to escort the 3 activists to court for the duration of their trial. He adds that the prison has 24-hour security and the 3 are not currently allowed any visitors as they are carrying out 14-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, fellow protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung’’, is being held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution and is also in 14-day quarantine. The prison director, Soraya Rit-aram, says only her lawyers have permission to visit her.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, referred to plans to expand the prison to house political prisoners, so as to alleviate overcrowding when family members or fellow activists visit. However, he added that the proposal would need to be investigated further.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
