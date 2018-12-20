Leading policeman makes extraordinary claim | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Leading policeman makes extraordinary claim
“It’s always foreigners who are responsible,” says a leading chief of provincial police .
Region One chief Pol Gen Amphon Buarapporn made the outrageous statement claiming he had never seen a case Thais ripping off fellow Thais.
Sanook quoted the commander as he was commenting about a case against a 53 year old Chonburi man who met wealthy Thai widows on Facebook and conned them out of money through blackmail.
53 year old Erawan is assisting police with their inquiries after he was arrested in Uthai district of Ayutthaya.
A 58 year old woman, called Sanong, from Nakorn Ratchasima, was reported missing by her son. Some 150,000 baht had also been withdrawn from her account.
It emerged that Erawan met Sanong on Facebook and arranged to take her to a hotel in Saraburi. She was later hit with a hammer and abandoned in Samut Sakhon. Money was removed from her account at an ATM.
Sanook said that evidence indicated that Erawan preyed on wealthy widows and former public servants of good financial means who he met on various platforms on Facebook and dating sites.
They said that the Thai tricked the women then filmed them having sex with him for the purposes of blackmailing them. His many victims would not dare go to the authorities for fear of the shame.
It was during his explanation of the events of the case where Region One chief General Amphon said that he had never heard of a case where a Thai had conned a Thai – it was always foreigners who did the ripping off in his experience.
It was not sure whether he was referring to just romance scams and related criminal activities on the internet or crime in general.
SOURCE: Sanook
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Junta supporters, Palang Pracharat party, raises 650 million baht at banquet
The pro-military Palang Pracharat party had the first of their big fund-raisers last night and raised an estimated 650 million baht – 50 million baht more than their initial projection.
The banquet was held last night at the Impact Muang Thong Thanee convention hall.
Almost 2,000 guests, mostly business people and politicians from different parties, attended the event to fill the 200 tables. Each table had a price tag of three million baht.
A spokesperson says the party will cross-check each of the donations to make sure that they conform with the regulations of the Election Commission and the Political Party Act.
The party’s deputy leader Natthaphol Teepsuwan played MC for the fund-raising event in place of party leader Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana following a suggestion from Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, the government’s top legal hand. The deputy PM recommended that key party members, who still hold Cabinet posts, should avoid taking to the podium in order not to risk violating the Constitution and law regarding fund raising.
During his address, Natthaphol said Palang Pracharat party would not bring the country back to the state about five years ago when it was saddled with extreme political divide, but would strive to forge ahead for a better future for Thailand.
Although the party is newly established, he said it has several former national administrators and several former MPs who are honest and ready to work for the good of the country and the people.
Bangkok
First satellite made-in-Thailand enters orbit
PHOTO: ABC Action news, Bangkok Post
A Thai university has announced that the first domestically produced satellite has now entered orbit. Weighing in at 1 kilogram and measuring only 10 centimetres on each side, the tiny educational satellite was one of 64 on board the recent SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from California on Tuesday.
Pongsatorn Saisutjarit heads the research team who designed and build the satellite at the King Mongkut University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB).
Pongsatorn studied in Tokyo Gakugei University and graduated from the University of Tokyo’s department of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Pongsatorn believes that the systematic thinking process and precision techniques he learned in Japan helped make this project a success.
The satellite is named KNACKSAT, an acronym for KMUTNB Academic Challenge of Knowledge Satellite (try saying that three times fast).
In 2012 the Tokyo graduate started the KNACKSAT project and in three years was able to secure government funding by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
The satellite uses amateur radio frequencies for data transmission along with an iPhone 4 camera. Its antenna is fashioned from a metal tape measure purchased at a Japanese dollar store and most of its components come from Japan, while some Japanese companies offered their expertise in support of the project.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thailand should prepare for global economic slowdown
The global economy is in disarray with no clear direction. This is the stark warning from Supachai Panitchpakdi, former director-general of the World Trade Organisation.
He also says that the US-China trade war is having an adverse impact on investor confidence,
Investors don’t know where to safely invest, because the trade war could easily disrupt global supply chains, he said.
Supachai, who was also former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, made these comments as a keynote speaker at a seminar hosted by Thansettakij newspaper on Tuesday evening.
He reminded the audience that some observers had predicted that investors would relocate their factories to Southeast Asia, partly due to rising labour costs in China, and Vietnam has already gained from this situation.
However, he said, he was unsure if Thailand stands to gain from the US-China trade tensions, because it exports to both countries.
“Exports to the US might rise, but go down in terms of China,” he said. Regardless of the trade war, he said, a further slowdown in global trade is feared, leading to a slower growth in the global economy, which in turn will affect every economy, including Thailand.
Global trade has only just shown some signs of recovery, after being sluggish for several years. Worldwide trade rose 7 per cent in 2017 and by about 5 per cent this year, he said. He also voiced concerns that US President Donald Trump’s leadership would dismantle the World Trade Organisation (WTO) system, leading investors to lose confidence in the multilateral trading system.
The US government expressed dissatisfaction with the WTO dispute-settlement mechanism after it lost many trade disputes, and then tried to have the mechanism changed so that it would be more favourable for the US.
“If the US can do this, then the multilateral trading system will eventually come to an end,” he warned.
Rising global debt over the past few years is also a cause for concern, especially among developing countries, Supachai said. Many countries have borrowed funds from overseas as they are facing an economic slowdown, resulting in lower tax revenue. Hence, he warned, high sovereignty debt could be hit by a late cycle of global growth and a hike in interest rates.
As for Brexit, he said it might not be such a debacle, though the European Union is unlikely to let Britain enjoy any benefits from leaving the union.
“In Thailand we will face more difficulties as our household debt remains high and any economic stimulus package will be less effective because most people prefer to pay off their debts first,” Supachai warned.
He also advised the next government to go ahead with the Eastern Economic Corridor investment project, noting that observers are still wondering if the government initiative will materialise. The project also involves investment in a high-speed railway linking three international airports and major cities, he said.
As ASEAN chair next year, Supachai said, Thailand should also push for progress in the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), adding that the community was moving at a very slow pace, with very limited movement of skilled labour.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Leading policeman makes extraordinary claim
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
Pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung killing two
Junta supporters, Palang Pracharat party, raises 650 million baht at banquet
19 Year old Thai girl dies from assault in Tokyo hotel
First satellite made-in-Thailand enters orbit
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
UPDATE: The sea-going stray dog has disappeared from Ao Chalong
Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019
Motorcyclist dies after collision with power pole in Koh Kaew
Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board!
Chiang Mai hosts pageant to promote OTOP
Pedestrian killed in Thalang after being hit by taxi
Rare species back at Similan Islands after tourist numbers restricted – VIDEO
Thailand should prepare for global economic slowdown
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Pattaya1 day ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
-
Bangkok1 day ago
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
-
Thailand3 days ago
Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners
You must be logged in to post a comment Login