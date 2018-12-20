Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap | The Thaiger

Thailand
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
A female baby elephant, less than a month old, has been found alone, with a rotten, worm-filled leg caused by a metal trap.
The Nation reports that she was found by villagers in Khao Hoi Hua, Moo 8, Amphoe Khao Chamao, Rayong Province who alerted forest rangers from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary and took her on the sidecar of their motorcycle.
The little elephant was emancipated from lack of food and milk as her herd had left her behind for many days before she got free from the trap.
Villagers speculate the she may have also encountered a pack of wild dogs and fled to a rubber plantation before meeting with the villagers.
The rangers contacted veterinarians from Protected Area Regional Office 2 (Sri Racha).
“The wire cut into the front left leg. The wound was rotten and worms were seen squirming,” said veterinarian Nattanon Panpetch.
They cleaned her infected wounds and gave her antibiotics. They planned to also conduct a bone x-ray and blood tests and examine her wounds to see if they needed to amputate her infected foot.
The elephant is now staying in the sanctuary for treatment and rehabilitation. According to Wildlife Alliance, snaring is a problem in many forests across the region, especially in Vietnam and Laos.
It is also found on the rise in Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Thailand. The traps are set up to catch smaller animals like boars and deer but can also catch medium-to-large animals and strip the forest of its biodiversity.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
First satellite made-in-Thailand enters orbit
PHOTO: ABC Action news, Bangkok Post
A Thai university has announced that the first domestically produced satellite has now entered orbit. Weighing in at 1 kilogram and measuring only 10 centimetres on each side, the tiny educational satellite was one of 64 on board the recent SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from California on Tuesday.
Pongsatorn Saisutjarit heads the research team who designed and build the satellite at the King Mongkut University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB).
Pongsatorn studied in Tokyo Gakugei University and graduated from the University of Tokyo’s department of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Pongsatorn believes that the systematic thinking process and precision techniques he learned in Japan helped make this project a success.
The satellite is named KNACKSAT, an acronym for KMUTNB Academic Challenge of Knowledge Satellite (try saying that three times fast).
In 2012 the Tokyo graduate started the KNACKSAT project and in three years was able to secure government funding by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
The satellite uses amateur radio frequencies for data transmission along with an iPhone 4 camera. Its antenna is fashioned from a metal tape measure purchased at a Japanese dollar store and most of its components come from Japan, while some Japanese companies offered their expertise in support of the project.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
State agencies have become embroiled in a case in which an 11 year old schoolgirl (reported as 12 year old in yesterday’s news) is alleged to have been gang-raped by five teenagers last Sunday. The incident, that happened in Saraburi, has flared up after the girl’s father expressed concern that justice was not being served and that the accused had been allowed to go free.
The father says police initially failed to record the rape complaint and that a local politician even tried to negotiate on the suspects’ behalf to get the girl to drop her complaint. He then made inappropriate comments that was caught on video with his comments clearly audible.
As social workers prepared to help the traumatised girl yesterday, her 30 year old father posted another video clip, claiming there had been more than one victim on Sunday night.
In the father’s latest comments, he claims that a 16 year old girl had asked his daughter to chaperone her while she went out with her boyfriend.
According to The Nation, the 16 year old teenager had earlier been falsely accused of being a decoy for the attack, but she said seven youths committed the rape while two others witnessed it, but did nothing.
The father produced a video of an interview with the older girl, in which she denied being a decoy and said she herself had also been raped by three teens on the same evening.
Provincial Police Region 1 deputy chief Pol Maj-General Thanayut Wutthicharasthamrong has ordered an inquiry to establish if local police had assisted the suspects. Thanayut visited the scene, a grocery shop on Pichai Ronnarongsongkhram Road opposite Sara Buri Vocational College, but it was locked as the owner was away.
He said the victim and her parents had been sent to the provincial attorney’s office to be interviewed by female police officers. Meanwhile, the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) said it was on standby in case Saraburi police were deemed to be dragging their feet.
CSD chief Pol Maj-General Jirapop Phuridech assigned a team led by Pol Colonel Arun Wachirasrisukanya, and said it was ready to take over the probe if the victim’s family feared that justice was not being served. However, Arun said he was satisfied that local police had acted according to the book, so the CSD would let local officers continue with the case.
Meanwhile, Chalermphrakiat District’s tambon Pheung Ruang Administrative Organisation Council chairman Sangwan Sitthipanya yesterday submitted his resignation to district chief Kokchai Chairassameekul after he was criticised for intervening in the case.
Sangwan is the man alleged to have stepped in to question the victim, tried to settle the case by way of compensation to aid the suspects, and made an inappropriate comment.
In the clip, posted online, a man, identified later as Sangwan, is heard saying… “Tell me honestly what they did to you. Did you orgasm?”
“Let’s talk first about what we can do. She’s kind of a slut.”
The case has attracted huge attention on social media after the victim’s father, a tattoo artist, posted on his Facebook page a claim that a local administrator, who he said was a relative of one of the suspects, had intervened and offered 10,000-30,000 baht from each boy as settlement money.
The father also posted two video clips, one of which showed the local administrator questioning the victim in front of the suspects and relatives while another showed her father assaulting some of the suspects, a suspect’s father and the administrator.
The assaulted suspects’ parents later filed an assault complaint against the victim’s father. On Tuesday, the victim’s mother vowed to pursue the rape complaint and bring those responsible to justice. The girl’s grandmother said the victim, who claimed she had also received threats of assault from the attackers while she was being raped if she told anyone what had happened, was now stressed and ill, suffering from fever and dizzy spells.
STORY: The Nation
Thai Life
Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019
The Thai government has made a new legislative announcement regarding plain packaging for cigarette packets, making it the first country in Asia, and first low and middle-income country to do so.
This legislation adds to the 2017 Tobacco Control Act, which currently mandates an individual must be 20 or older to purchase tobacco, bans tobacco advertising in the media, sponsorship, promotion or single stick sales.
As per the new legislation all tobacco products will have plain packaging by September 2019.
Australia was the first country to introduce plain packaging in 2012. A decision met by much opposition at the time from Tobacco companies.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris even tried to sue the Australian government over the limitations on packaging. Australia won the case in an international court and Philip Morris was ordered to pay for the government’s legal fees. This set a precedent in which other countries started to adopt the plain packaging.
In Thailand, graphic health warnings already cover 85% of the cigarette packets, but authorities don’t believe the impact has been high enough as yet. With over 11 million smokers in Thailand – one out of every five adults smokes – and over half men aged 35 to 54 do too.
Concern is now with the younger generation, as 1 in 6 young Thais use tobacco between the ages of 13 to 17.
On Wednesday the World Health Organisation (WHO) praised Thailand for bringing in stronger tobacco control measures, reflecting the country’s continuous efforts to promote well-being and health to its people.
While we wait to see the new plain packaging legislation come into effect we share with you John Oliver’s segment about tobacco from three years ago.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
