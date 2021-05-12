Bangkok
Health officials aim to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in 2 months
To combat the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok, infecting more than 20,000 people in the capital since April, health officials plan to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents within the next 2 months in an effort to reach herd immunity. So far, only 5% of Bangkok residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Public Health Ministry has set a goal to administer 100,000 doses each day in Bangkok with areas of the Bang Sue Railway Central Station to be used as a vaccination hub. Only those 18 and older in Bangkok are eligible for a vaccine. Migrants and other residents who aren’t registered are included in the capital’s vaccination campaign, according to deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department.
The Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines will be used in Bangkok’s mass vaccination campaign, according to the chairperson of the government’s sub-committee on vaccination management, Sopon Mekthon. The government expects more vaccine deliveries this month including 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine and 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Both require 2 doses to be effective.
A mass vaccination campaign has already been rolled out in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey slum where hundreds of people have tested positive for the virus. Some who have been in close contact with an infected person cannot afford to take off work to self-isolate. The crowded conditions also raise the risk of infection in the poor community.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says those who have now registered for a Covid-19 vaccine is below the target set by the government. With the first phase of vaccinations open to those most at risk of infections, more than 1.6 million people who are over 60, or who have an underlying health condition that put them at risk of a severe Covid-19 infection, have signed up for a vaccine. Only 500,000 of those people are in Bangkok.
“I’d like to invite everyone to come for a vaccine. We need to vaccinate as many people as possible so that Thailand will be able to move forward… All types of (Covid-19) vaccines the government has imported are effective, certified by the Public Health Ministry, used widely around the world on tens of millions of people including many country leaders.”
The Thai government aims to vaccinate 50 million people across the country by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Business
Thai Airways’ creditors to vote on rehab plan today
Today is D-Day for Thai Airways, with 13,000 creditors voting on whether or not to accept the struggling airline’s rehabilitation plan. According to a Bangkok Post report, a source at the airline has warned that should creditors reject the plan, the carrier will be declared bankrupt and they would only receive 12.9% of what they’re owed.
In the event of a bankruptcy declaration, the airline’s assets will be appraised to decide how much of its debts can be repaid. The estimate of 12.9% is based on the value of assets currently held by the carrier.
The Bangkok Post reports that the rehabilitation plan which was submitted in March covers debts of around 410 billion baht. It’s understood major shareholders own around 180 billion baht of that debt between them. Should the rehab plan be accepted today, it’s likely Thai Airways will be given a certain timeframe in which to turn itself around.
The plan calls for the repayment period of debts arising from unsecured bonds worth 70 billion baht to be extended to 10 years, with a debt moratorium in the early stages of repayment. The airline is also introducing tough cost-cutting measures, including job reductions via early retirement for thousands of its 20,000 workers.
It’s understood the plan does not call for the Ministry of Finance to provide a loan but says anyone can obtain the loan and the ministry can help with cash injection negotiations. The State Enterprise Policy Office has already stated that the government will not re-capitalise the airline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials race to vaccinate 70% of Khlong Toey slum residents
Health officials are racing to vaccinate 70% of residents in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey neighbourhood, the largest slum in the city where hundreds have tested positive for Covid-19 since April. With people living in crowded conditions and many unable to take off work to self-isolate, Thai authorities have been rolling out proactive Covid-19 testing and a mass vaccination campaign in an effort to contain the virus.
A third vaccination unit has been set up in the district at the Port Authority Stadium, adding to the units at Tesco Lotus Rama IV and Wat Khlong Toey School. Around 50,000 of the 80,000 residents in the Khlong Toey slum need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to reach herd immunity, according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
As of Sunday, 11,211 people had been vaccinated at the mobile units and each vaccination unit has been handing out 1,000 queue cards each day. With the third vaccination unit, city officials plan to inoculate 2,500 to 3,000 people per day until May 19.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a proactive testing campaign on April 27 in the Khlong Toey district. Since then, 19,983 people have been tested with 654 people positive for Covid-19. 5,700 people are waiting for the results to come back and the others are negative.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths
Monday’s totals have been announced for Covid-19 infections and new deaths over the past 24 hours. The Thai public health ministry reports 22 deaths and 1,630 infections.
• The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings.
All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.
• 100+ African gemstone traders have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 4 days in Chanthaburi, east of Bangkok. Authorities have confirmed that none were detected with the African or Indian variants of Covid-19.
The 109 traders tested positive between May 6 – 9.
• 63 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Chon Buri today (including Pattaya), a drop from totals reported over the past week. There’s also been 1 additional death reported. 1,507 people remain in medical care for the virus in the province.
• Meanwhile all public service and government offices, including Thai immigration, are closed for Monday. But it’s not a public holiday. Today is the Royal Ploughing Ceremony which is a traditional ceremony to forecast the season’s rice and wet season crops. His Majesty the King usually presides over the annual event at the royal parade grounds of Sanam Luang.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Health officials aim to vaccinate 5 million Bangkok residents in 2 months
Covid-19 daily death toll reaches new high today at 34 fatalities
Pattaya sandwich maker gives out food and face masks to needy in Banglamung
Beaches closed in Vietnam following rise in Covid-19 infections
Chon Buri sees lowest amount of daily Covid infections since latest wave began
Over 190,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine touch down in the Philippines
44 countries report cases of Covid-19 variant first found in India – WHO
Nong Pong, a new lagoon park nearing completion in Pattaya
Health officials point to Thailand’s porous borders as biggest “Indian variant” threat
Nakhon Phanom man struck and killed by lightning bolt
Krabi tourism operators call for vaccination ramp up, clarity on national park rules
Pfizer vaccine OK for US children 12-15, critics urge better use
Thai Airways’ creditors to vote on rehab plan today
Jailed activists Penguin and Ammy finally granted bail
Wednesday Covid UPDATE: 34 deaths and 1,983 new infections
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
- Chon Buri22 hours ago
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
- Bangkok3 days ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
For travellers to Phuket, testing is out, quarantine is in
- World3 days ago
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean