Free rides on Bangkok’s upgraded BRT system for two months

Image courtesy of BTS Skytrain

Passengers can now enjoy free rides on Bangkok’s newly upgraded Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system for the next two months, according to a transport official from the operating company. This new service, which started yesterday, September 1, features electric buses that have replaced the old ones running on natural gas for vehicles (NGV) after more than 14 years of use.

Two additional stops have been added to the BRT route, one at the Chan-Narathiwat intersection and the other at the Ratchada-Narathiwat intersection. The service, operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), runs daily from 6am to 10pm.

Advertisements

BTSC, also known for operating the BTS Skytrain, secured the concession to manage the BRT system, which spans 15.9 kilometres from Sathon Road to Ratchaphruek Road. The company won the bid with the lowest price of 465 million baht, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The new electric buses are designed with universal accessibility in mind, featuring wheelchair access to better serve passengers with disabilities. Each bus is equipped with five security cameras and a GPS system to ensure passenger safety and efficient navigation.

According to a transport official, the final fares for the service are set to be decided upon later for announcement by the BMA.

However, Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon indicated early last month that the BRT fare would likely be a flat rate of 15 baht per ride.

Should the upgraded BRT service gain popularity among commuters, there are plans to extend the route further, ensuring broader connectivity for Bangkok’s residents, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

In related news, the Thai bus industry is under siege with Chinese bus operators flooding the market with cut-rate prices and dodgy tactics, leaving Thai companies struggling to keep up. The Thai Transportation Operators Association has sounded the alarm on this cut-throat competition.

Wasuchet Sophonsathien, the association’s president, laid bare the ongoing crisis. Illegal foreign bus operators are muscling in on the market, undercutting licensed Thai firms that are still reeling from the pandemic’s economic blow.