Four dogs rescued in north of Bangkok after being starved for a month | The Thaiger

Thai PBS World reports that four dogs have been rescued from a house in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, after being found locked in a cage with no access to food or water.

It’s understood that the dogs had been there almost a month. An additional 9 dead dogs were also found at the property, several of which were badly decomposed. It’s believed that the dogs had starved to death.

Officials from the Health and Livestock Development department went to the house with the owner, after neighbours complained of a very strong smell coming from the property.

The owner claims he and his wife had both been in hospital since August 9, following a road accident, and that he had asked a family member to look after the dogs.

The surviving four dogs, who are severely emaciated, were provided with emergency first-aid, before being transported to a vet clinic for ongoing treatment.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World