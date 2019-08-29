Bangkok motorcyclist lucky to be alive after water pipe falls right in his path | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Thai Residents and Chaimongkol Khantura

A Bangkok motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a long section of pipe fell from an overpass on Rama 9, directly into his path.

Chaimongkol Khantura was clearly still shaken when he posted about his lucky escape on Facebook.

“Who would have thought? Even in my dream, I’m still shaking. I saw Buddha and my parents’ faces flash before my eyes. After I parked my bike I stood on the road shaking, wondering how I survived.”

The motorcyclist managed to dodge the pipe by swerving and changing lanes, but was fortunate not to have been travelling any faster.

It’s reported the pipe fell as a result of mud trapped inside it, causing it to dislodge from the tollway. City authorities have now cleaned the pipe and will be checking all others to make sure there isn’t a repeat incident.

SOURCE: Thai Residents