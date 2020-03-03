Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | The Thaiger

It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish a blaze that started on the 4th floor of the Fortune Town shopping centre on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. The fire started this morning. There were no reports of injuries or death from the incident.

The fire originated in a True Corporation customer service shop and cafe on the 4th floor of the mall.

There was so much smoke generated from the fire that firefighters headed into the mall with full, self-contained breathing suits and apparatus. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters rigged huge ventilation fans and ran them for an hour to remove the smoke that had spread around the building.

Officials closed off the area, which is situated above the Phra Ram 9 MRT underground station. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and estimates of damage. The shopping mall was mostly re-opened this afternoon.

