image
image
Connect with us

Bangkok

Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

47 mins ago

 on 

Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish a blaze that started on the 4th floor of the Fortune Town shopping centre on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. The fire started this morning. There were no reports of injuries or death from the incident.

The fire originated in a True Corporation customer service shop and cafe on the 4th floor of the mall.

There was so much smoke generated from the fire that firefighters headed into the mall with full, self-contained breathing suits and apparatus. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters rigged huge ventilation fans and ran them for an hour to remove the smoke that had spread around the building.

Officials closed off the area, which is situated above the Phra Ram 9 MRT underground station. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and estimates of damage. The shopping mall was mostly re-opened this afternoon.

SOURCE: The Nation

Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | News by The ThaigerFire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | News by The ThaigerFire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook user - Amittaaphongsawat

Three motorbike taxi drivers (‘win’ drivers) have been fined after attacking a Grab bike driver carrying a passenger in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan district. The Grab driver reported to police that at 8:30am yesterday, he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Phra Khanong.

He says a local taxi motorbike driver in front of the condo allegedly stopped him and said he was not allowed to pick up customers, that the location was “their territory.” He then told the Grab driver to leave, but both he and the the passenger refused.

The video, viewable HERE, contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised. (Video and pictures from Facebook user Amittaaphongsawat.)

Both sides argued for several minutes before a fight broke out and two more local motorbike taxi drivers from the same stand in front of the condo joined in the assault.

The Grab driver’s passenger recorded the entire incident on her phone camera and immediately posted it on social media groups, where it quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and shares in just hours. She tagged Grab corporate in the video and demanded to know what they are doing to protect their drivers and customers.

Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

The three local drivers have been charged with causing bodily harm that has led to injury. They have been fined 1,000 baht each and paid an additional 3,000 baht to the Grab bike driver and allegedly apologized for the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: King Power's Srivaree branch has been closed since February 6, the day a salesman who allegedly visited the branch was found to have been infected with the coronavirus. The man died yesterday - King Power

King Power, Thailand’s largest travel retail group, has temporarily shuttered an outlet linked to Thailand’s first coronavirus-related death. A statement on Facebook earlier today said the branch has been closed since February 6 as part of health and safety measures, and that all its outlets have been sanitised.

King Power, which holds the proprietary concession for all of Thailand’s duty-free sales, did not say when the branch might reopen, and admitted to a sharp drop in sales since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The firm did not make clear whether the branch was ever visited by the man who died yesterday after multiple organ failures. He worked for a trading partner of King Power and products under his supervision were sold at the Srivaree, branch according to the statement.

King Power’s statement says the 35 year old man developed a fever on January 28 and was treated as a flu patient at a private hospital the following day. He resumed work on the evening of January 29 but took sick leave due to dengue fever from January 30. he was transferred to Bamrasnardura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nontha Buri province, near Pattaya, on February 5 and doctors confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus on February 6.

On the same day that he was confirmed infected, the company decided to temporarily close its Srivaree branch.

The Disease Control Department said today, and The Thaiger reiterates, that the patient had tested negative for the virus since February 16, but later suffered from failure of his lungs, heart and other organs, leading to his death.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Road deaths

Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok | The Thaiger

One man is dead and another 5 passengers injured after a big bike the man was driving slammed into a van making a U-turn along Old Sukhumvit road in the main business district. The incident occurred at about 8pm in tambon Bang Pu Mai, on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, south of Bangkok.

32 year old Paveena Ratpipop, a relative of the one of the injured people in the passenger van, told police that the incident occurred after the groups rented a van to visit the Khao Khitchakut temple in Chanthaburi province, near the Cambodian border.

Shortly after the start of their journey, the van allegedly made a sudden U-turn on the Old Sukhumvit road heading towards Khlong Dan. The driver of a big bike was heading in the opposite direction and collided into the centre of the van, at speed, as the vehicle turned across the road.

26 year old Anan Phosila, the driver of the motorbike, was killed instantly and the bike a crumpled wreck in the middle of the road. 3 men and 2 women, travelling as passengers in the van, were injured in the crash. The injured were rushed to Ratrin Hospital in the Bang Pu area. Police are interviewing the driver of the van and witnesses, and investigating the circumstances of the crash.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 week ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

Trending