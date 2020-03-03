Buri Ram MotoGP “postponed indefinitely” over virus fears | The Thaiger

Events
Buri Ram MotoGP “postponed indefinitely” over virus fears
In a shocking reversal, the Thai MotoGP 2020, scheduled for March 20-22 in Buri Ram province, has been “postponed indefinitely” due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the announcement yesterday.
Despite earlier reassurances the race would go on, Anutin said the decision to suspend the event was made at a meeting of the organising committee. The event has been put off “until the outbreak of coronavirus has abated,” effectively cancelling it.
“It is necessary for us to postpone the Thailand Grand Prix 2020 in Buri Ram scheduled for late March for an indefinite period since Covid-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease which has seen a worldwide impact. This is to reflect the government’s seriousness in tackling the problem. The prime minister has been informed.”
But Anutin insists the event is merely postponed, and not cancelled.
“I don’t say it’s cancelled. I just say it is postponed until time allows us to do [the event].”
“It’s because of the coronavirus. We need to postpone it today until further notice. People who attend, racers and teams could come from at-risk countries. Thailand has to postpone it for the safety of Thai people until the situation is better.”
The decision came after the international motorcycling federation (FIM) announced it was cancelling the season opener, the Qatar MotoGP, scheduled for Sunday.
Last week, the organising committee of the Thailand Grand Prix 2020 held a press conference to confirm the event would be held as scheduled despite the virus’s spread. MotoGP 2019 was a huge success and praised by both international and Thai motorsports fans.
SOURCE: AFP | Bangkok Post
Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears
Another casualty of the current coronavirus precautions, one of the biggest sporting events in Thailand – the MotoGP 2020 in Buriram. The event was scheduled for March 20-22 in Buri Ram province, north east Thailand, where it has started to gather a huge local and international following.
The Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the announcement this morning.
“The decision to suspend the event was made at a meeting of the organising committee. The event has been put off until the outbreak of coronavirus has abated.”
“It is necessary for us to postpone the MotoGP 2020 2020 in Buri Ram scheduled for late March for an indefinite period since Covid-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease which has created a world-wide impact. This is to reflect the government’s seriousness in tackling the problem. The prime minister has been informed about this.”
Yesterday the international motorcycling federation announced it had cancelled the season-opening Qatar MotoGP which had been scheduled for March 8.
Last week, the organising committee of the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 held a press conference to confirm the event would be held as scheduled at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. Last year’s MotoGP was declared a massive success to acclaim by both international and Thai motorsports fans.
In March 2015, Thailand became the latest Asian country to host a world-class motorcycling event, with the Superbike World Championship held at the state-of-the-art Chang International Circuit. The venue was opened in 2014, earning FIM Grade A and FIA Grade 1 classifications.
Politics
Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U.
The Student Union of Thailand held a brief rally at the campus of Thammasat University yesterday, to protest the Constitutional Court’s decision to dissolve the Future Forward party, strip its MPs of their status and and ban its executive committee members from politics for ten years.
Students and members of the public who support the now-defunct party attended, lighting candles as a gesture of “protest against injustice in Thailand.”
Two sheets of white cloth were laid on the ground of the Pridi Courtyard, where protesters could express their thoughts about the court’s decision. The event also featured the poetry readings and speeches by students.
Plainclothes policemen were sent to observe the event, which ended peacefully at about 7pm.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Events
US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020
Ships from the US Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) have arrived in Thailand in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Cobra Gold is a multi-country war game conducted every year in Thailand. Cobra Gold 2020 will be held starting Tuesday and run to March 6. Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, had this to say:
“Working with our Thai partners during exercise Cobra Gold is a superb opportunity for us to hone our amphibious and expeditionary combat skills. In this 39th iteration of this exercise, we are truly demonstrating what the U.S. Navy-Marine Corps team and the power of partnership offer this extraordinarily vital part of the world.”
The amphibious assault ship USS America arrived in Laem Chabang, near Pattaya and dock landing ship USS Green Bay in Chuck Samet. Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces welcomed the ships, presenting Phuang Malai, or Thai flower garlands, to the commanding officers of both.
While in Thailand, sailors and marines will interact with their Thai counterparts, engaging in planning and interoperability events including ship tours, capability briefs and exercises designed to give both teams a clear understanding of each other’s processes.
This year’s exercise will comprise three primary events: a command post exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.
Up to 29 nations will either directly participate in or be observing Cobra Gold 20, with around 4,200 US personnel directly participating both ashore and afloat.
Cobra Gold is designed to improve participating nations’ capability to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations across the region and improve interoperability over a range of activities, enhancing maritime security and responding to large-scale natural disasters.
SOURCE: US Navy
