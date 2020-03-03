Thailand News Today, March 3, 2020 – Daily TV News | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today, March 3, 2020 – Daily TV News
Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019
Thai Airways International and its affiliates incurred a net loss of over 12 billion baht last year, that’s 448 million baht more than the year before. The airline has been accumulating losses year on year for over a decade.
Speaking about the losses at the announcement yesterday, the vice president of finance and accounting says that the airline was affected by several negative factors, including a slowdown in global economic expansion, the US-China trade war, natural disasters, the strength of the baht, and price wars with other airlines.
Last week the national airline announced a reduction in salaries and other perks of between 15 – 25% for executives from the president down.
Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks
An enterprising junk shop in Saraburi, north of Bangkok, is being investigated after a raid found tens of thousands of recycled face masks being prepared for packing and re-selling.
Thousands of used face masks were found in washing machines, thousands more were piled up behind the shop.
Six young men are now being questioned. Some where separating the used masks, other doing the washing and others ironing and packing the recycled masks.
Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand
Meanwhile, across the kingdom people are rattled by shortages of face masks and hand sanitiser amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Public demand has skyrocketed since the announcement of Thailand’s virus-related death. The Private Hospital Association says its medical personnel are being seriously affected by the mask shortage.
A survey of drug stores in several Bangok districts yesterday, shows that many pharmacists and stores stocking face masks ran out of stocks months ago. They say they don’t know when fresh supplies will be available.
Nong Nong forced to lift weights and perform for tourists at a Phuket zoo
A monkey has been filmed lifting weights and doing other ‘tricks’ for tourists at an unnamed zoo in Phuket.
Footage was shot by people recording the video for PETA, the global animal rights group, of the monkey being forced to lift weights and do press-ups as entertainment for the island’s tourists. The monkey is an indigenous Macaque species and named ‘Ning Nong’.
The undercover footage shows a handler forcing the monkey to lift metal weights above its head and do sit-ups. The monkey then has to slam-dunk balls into a net, ride a bicycle, stand on a tiny wooden stool and do press-ups.
It’s not the first time Phuket animal attractions have come under fire with a huge local campaign protesting at the Dolphinarium before it opened and the sad stories of Milo the the orangutan and Dumbo the elephant at the Phuket Zoo.
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight
Three motorbike taxi drivers have been fined after attacking a Grab bike driver carrying a passenger in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan district.
The Grab driver reported to police that he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Phra Khanong.
He says a local taxi motorbike driver in front of the condo allegedly stopped him and said he was not allowed to pick up customers, that the location was “their territory.” He then told the Grab driver to leave, but both he and the the passenger refused.
As you can see it got a bit nasty….
Of course, two more local motorbike taxi drivers from the same stand in front of the condo joined in the assault. The three local drivers have been charged with causing bodily harm that led to injury. They have been fined 1,000 baht each and paid an additional 3,000 baht to the Grab bike driver and apologised for the incident.
Events
Buri Ram MotoGP “postponed indefinitely” over virus fears
In a shocking reversal, the Thai MotoGP 2020, scheduled for March 20-22 in Buri Ram province, has been “postponed indefinitely” due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the announcement yesterday.
Despite earlier reassurances the race would go on, Anutin said the decision to suspend the event was made at a meeting of the organising committee. The event has been put off “until the outbreak of coronavirus has abated,” effectively cancelling it.
“It is necessary for us to postpone the Thailand Grand Prix 2020 in Buri Ram scheduled for late March for an indefinite period since Covid-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease which has seen a worldwide impact. This is to reflect the government’s seriousness in tackling the problem. The prime minister has been informed.”
But Anutin insists the event is merely postponed, and not cancelled.
“I don’t say it’s cancelled. I just say it is postponed until time allows us to do [the event].”
“It’s because of the coronavirus. We need to postpone it today until further notice. People who attend, racers and teams could come from at-risk countries. Thailand has to postpone it for the safety of Thai people until the situation is better.”
The decision came after the international motorcycling federation (FIM) announced it was cancelling the season opener, the Qatar MotoGP, scheduled for Sunday.
Last week, the organising committee of the Thailand Grand Prix 2020 held a press conference to confirm the event would be held as scheduled despite the virus’s spread. MotoGP 2019 was a huge success and praised by both international and Thai motorsports fans.
SOURCE: AFP | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
Thai social media frenzy as 5000 set to return from South Korea
Thai social media is abuzz with fears that some of the roughly 5000 Thai nationals preparing to return from South Korea may carry the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has now killed 17 people there and 2979 worldwide. Most of the 5,000 are thought to be Thai prostitutes and agricultural workers among the thousands of Thais who work illegally in the country on tourist visas.
One online site, Drama-Addict, says the returnees be should kept away from the general population, some netizens even suggesting the “Phee Noi” (little ghosts in Thai) be sent to a remote island for a two week quarantine. Some 5,000 workers are in the process of returning to Thailand from Korea. Among these, 136 are believed to be coming from Daegu, where the outbreak has been most severe.
South Korea has declared an amnesty for Thais overstaying in the country: those who turn themselves in from now until the end of June will not be fined or blacklisted, according to Thai Rath. Korean media reports that authorities are giving appropriate medical treatment to Thais regardless of their legal or status in the country.
Coronavirus
Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand
Across the kingdom people are rattled by shortages of face masks and hand sanitiser amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Public demand has skyrocketed since the announcement of Thailand’s virus-related death. The Private Hospital Association says its medical personnel are being seriously affected by the mask shortage.
A new infection was reported yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 43. The new patient is a 22 year old Thai woman who worked as a tour guide along with an already infected patient, a driver of foreign tourists.
A survey conducted by The Bangkok Post yesterday of drug stores in several Bangok districts, spoke to pharmacists and owners, all off whom said their stocks ran out nearly a month ago. They say they don’t know when fresh supplies will be available.
“We’re out of stock. We sold out of all kinds of face masks and hand sanitizers in the second week of last month.”
And it isn’t just Bangkok: throughout Thailand netizens are complaining on social media of masks being sold out. In northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai city one netizen said she had gone to over 20 pharmacies and all were sold out. She said they couldn’t predict when they would have new stock. Some netizens also say online retailers are exploiting the situation, advertising masks at exorbitant prices.
N-95 protective masks, which normally retail for 80-95 baht, are being sold online for 190-220 baht apiece. Meanwhile, the simple green and blue masks, which cost 4 baht at most pharmacies,are being sold online at 15-20 baht each.
The government has made face masks a price-controlled item, with a fixed price of 2.5 baht apiece. However few people can find them at that price. In reality, most people are paying 15-30 baht for each mask.
The Commerce Ministry has imposed heavy penalties on shops and sellers who jack up the prices of masks for a quick profit. So far, 51 people have been caught selling masks at inflated prices. They face up to seven months in prison and a maximum fine of 140,000 baht.
People who find any vendors selling masks at inflated prices can inform the Commerce Department on 1569.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
