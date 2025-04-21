Police hunt suspect in fatal Phuket stabbing

Police hunt suspect in fatal Phuket stabbing
Photo via KhaoSod

Police are in pursuit of a suspect involved in a stabbing in Phuket, where a 59 year old man was fatally wounded. The incident occurred yesterday, April 20 at 1.30pm in Soi Hon Sai Thong, Mueang Phuket district, Phuket province.

The victim had been stabbed under the right rib cage and was discovered seriously injured in the middle of a road. Despite the efforts of rescue personnel from Rassada subdistrict municipality to perform CPR, he was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim walking into the alley, initially unharmed, and waving at people. Shortly after, he was seen running out with a spanner in hand before collapsing. An ambulance was promptly called to the scene.

Family members disclosed that the victim was stabbed near the Fishery Organisation. They rushed to the scene to find him unconscious and bleeding heavily from a single but large stab wound.

Known for his good nature and moderation in drinking, usually alone, it is unclear who might have attacked him, as he had no known enemies, reported KhaoSod.

Police are currently investigating the incident, collecting evidence and witness statements to apprehend the perpetrator and pursue legal action.

In related news, a 55 year old sergeant major in Ratchaburi province surrendered to police after allegedly shooting his 28 year old wife at their residence in Photharam district during the night.

Following the incident, he had fled the scene but later arranged his surrender through family members. Police have since recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, which is now held as evidence.

In other news, A violent altercation occurred during an election campaign in San Phi Suea subdistrict, Mueang district, Chiang Mai province. The village head of Tha Duea yesterday, April 19, reportedly drove a vehicle into a campaign assistant before attacking the team with a stick, causing injuries.

