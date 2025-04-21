Police hunt suspect in fatal Phuket stabbing

Police are in pursuit of a suspect involved in a stabbing in Phuket, where a 59 year old man was fatally wounded. The incident occurred yesterday, April 20 at 1.30pm in Soi Hon Sai Thong, Mueang Phuket district, Phuket province.

The victim had been stabbed under the right rib cage and was discovered seriously injured in the middle of a road. Despite the efforts of rescue personnel from Rassada subdistrict municipality to perform CPR, he was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim walking into the alley, initially unharmed, and waving at people. Shortly after, he was seen running out with a spanner in hand before collapsing. An ambulance was promptly called to the scene.

Family members disclosed that the victim was stabbed near the Fishery Organisation. They rushed to the scene to find him unconscious and bleeding heavily from a single but large stab wound.

Known for his good nature and moderation in drinking, usually alone, it is unclear who might have attacked him, as he had no known enemies, reported KhaoSod.

Police are currently investigating the incident, collecting evidence and witness statements to apprehend the perpetrator and pursue legal action.

