Early morning fire destroys plastics factory south of Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Early morning fire destroys plastics factory south of Bangkok
PHOTO: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan – Bangkok Post
A fire has destroyed a plastics manufacturer in southern Bangkok. The fire also destroyed an adjacent mattress warehouse. The incidents happened early this morning. Despite all the stock, equipment and three pick-ups parked out front being destroyed, there were no casualties in the blazes.
More than 10 fire crews rushed to the scene on Soi Thetsaban Bang Poo 59 in Ban Thaimai. The blaze took more than two hours to extinguish. It completely destroyed the factory and the adjacent mattress warehouse.
The fire broke out at the factory at about 3.30am when it was reported to police.
The 52 year old owner of the warehouse, Atthaporn Wiang-in, says he and his daughters were sleeping in the factory at the time the fire broke out. Black smoke woke them up.
They rushed outside and could see flames engulfing the factory and loud explosions as the fire took hold. One of his daughters called police.
At this stage, police speculate that the fire was caused by an electric short circuit. Forensic officials hav been combing the remains of the destroyed factory this afternoon to gather clues and investigate the cause.
At this stage there has been no estimate of the value of damages.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Angry aunty hurls rock at Bangkok truck
PHOTO: sanook.com
It will probably turn out to be “a misunderstanding”, but Thai social media is buzzing with speculation as to what might have caused an elderly woman to throw a rock at a parked truck in Bangkok. It’s the curious case of the mystery angry aunty.
Thai Residents reports that CCTV footage posted on the “Social Hunter” Facebook page shows the woman driving a red car on to property which has a No Parking sign at the front. She parks her car next to a white pick-up, gets out and goes to the back of the vehicle, then picks up a rock and proceeds to hurl it at the white truck.
The video has generated numerous comments from Thai netizens trying to figure out what drove the woman to do this, with some saying it may have been a case of mistaken identity and that she was in fact looking for another white pick-up.
It’s understood the truck driver – also a woman – managed to track the offender down but is none the wiser at this stage. According to the Social Hunter Facebook page, the rock thrower works as a driver for a ride-sharing app in Bangkok.
Police are, as always, investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | sanook.com
Bangkok
Tsunami survivor opens school in Bangkok in recognition of Thai generosity
PHOTO: Howard Liang looks on as his daughter speaks at yesterday’s launch of the new international school – The Nation
A Hong Kong businessman who was in Phuket with nineteen members of his family when the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami struck, is back in Thailand to build an international school near Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. Howard Liang says the international school is being built under the theme of “numchai” (generosity), in recognition of the Thai people who showed such kindness to him and his family in the aftermath of the disaster. It will be called the Verso International School.
This month marks the 15th anniversary of the tsunami, which struck on the morning (around 10am) of December 26, 2004, devastating the Andaman coast. Along with Phuket, popular holiday destinations such as Khao Lak and Koh Phi Phi were also badly hit, and thousands of people were killed.
The official number of deaths from the Indian Ocean tsunami will never be fully known, but is thought to exceed 240,000. In Banda Aceh alone, on the northern tip of Sumatra Island, Indonesia, an official toll of 227,898 has been recorded.
Howard says he was enjoying a boat trip with family members off Phang Nga when the waves struck.
“Our two boats were crushed to pieces and we were separated. Luckily waves carried me to an island, where local people helped evacuate me and other survivors to a high area where the tsunami waves could not reach.”
The tsunami came in three waves, the third was the highest and caused the most destruction.
The Nation reports that Howard’s daughter Charmian, who was 12 at the time, didn’t understand the significance of what was happening initially, thinking the waves hitting the boat was funny, until the force of the impact dragged her under water, and she was knocked unconscious. She awoke to find herself on the same small island with her father.
“That memory is quite blurred to me because I was so young then, but I remember that local people suggested I head for high ground, from which my entire family were evacuated.”
The family were taken to a hospital in Takua Pa, Phang Nga province, along with other survivors. There, Mr Liang’s wife Luanna recalls meeting a Thai man and his daughter. When the man noticed the Hong Kong family had lost their shoes, he took off the slippers both he and his daughter were wearing and gave them to them before disappearing. He returned shortly after with shoes for the rest of the family.
It’s generosity such as this that Howard wishes to enshrine in the curriculum of Verso International School. The educational facility is currently being built in Thana City village, a condo project about 15 kilometres from Suvarnabhumi airport, and will welcome students from Bangkok, Samut Prakan province, and other central Thailand provinces.
It’s understood annual fees for the international school will range from 600,000 baht to 960,000 baht, but Howard is not interested in taking on Bangkok’s well-established international schools.
“There are numerous wonderful international schools in Bangkok and my school is not going to compete with them. We are giving parents a choice by providing courses that inspire students to think outside the box, with flexible classroom teaching.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand’s Army chief warns of a ‘proxy crisis’
PHOTO: Matichon
The Army chief, General Apirat Kongsompong, is warning Thais about what he sees as a “proxy crisis” facing the country. The comments, without directly referring to the event by name, were a veiled criticism of the “Run Against Dictatorship” event coming up next month.
The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army took the “everything’s OK, but…” approach to answering questions about the forthcoming sports and quasi-political event.
He said the Army supported all kinds of physical activities to strengthen the mind and body.
“However there are people who have ulterior motives and are trying to use these activities as a cover for other objectives, which defeat the purpose of physical training.”
The “Run Against Dictatorship” (translated from Thai more precisely as “Run against Uncle”, referring to the Thai PM whose nickname is ‘Uncle Tu’) event is scheduled for January 12. The Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his supporters are expected to take part in the event, foreshadowed in the recent mid-city protest that attracted around 3,000 supporters.
Without even applying for a permit for the ‘run’, the organisers have run into hurdles merely trying to find a venue to announce January’s running event. Read that story here…
“Run against Dictatorship” organisers threatened with legal action by “those in power”
When the Army Chief was asked about measures to handle a possible accompanying political rally or politically-motivate crowds next year, Apirat said: “There’s no need to worry as Thailand has overcome various kinds of crises in the past. However, there’s a different kind of crisis that we need to prepare for and it’s ‘proxy crisis’.”
Explaining his door-stop meme “proxy crisis” further, Apirat explained that a proxy crisis was organised or manipulated by someone to fulfill their goals.
“The mastermind (clearly referring to Thanathorn) probably realises it is not possible to fight the authority head-on, so a proxy is appointed to fight for them.”
“A proxy crisis is different from a proxy war; look up their definitions to see how they are different. No matter what kind of crisis we are facing, the most important thing is that everyone must obey the law.”
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and his Future Forward Party, performed well in the March election coming third behind the two leading parties and outshining the traditional centrist Democrats party. In a run-off for the parliamentary-elected PM position, Thanathorn missed out by a handful of votes from the eventual winner Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former head of the military government.
General Apirat Kongsompong has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of the new pseudo-military government and is an ardent royalist. He has spoken against any opposition to the current government.
“If Thai people disobey the laws and the Constitution by ignoring the resolutions of judicial bodies, it will raise questions among foreign countries regarding the sanctity of our laws.”
When asked who he thought was the mastermind behind these proxies, Apirat said there could be many people who used different proxies for different purposes.
Stirring the pot, and dragging the turmoil in Thailand’s south into the wider political debate, he said…
“The unrest situation in the South and political demonstrations could be the work of these proxies, too.”
SOURCE: The Nation
