Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars

A heavily drunk Thai driver pretended to be a foreigner in an attempt to avoid legal consequences after crashing her car into two vehicles in Bangkok.

Two TikTok users shared videos of the incident yesterday, on April 24, which reportedly took place in Soi Mahad Thai in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok. The driver of the white hatchback, who caused the accident, was confirmed to be a Thai national despite speaking English throughout the video.

On the TikTok account @user2126343618194, a Thai motorcyclist can be seen following the woman’s car, asking her to stop after she fled the scene of an initial crash. The video shows the car’s right side mirror folded from the collision, and the right front wheel severely damaged.

The woman continued to evade the motorcyclist, driving against the flow of traffic and prompting other motorists to honk in warning. Ignoring them, she turned into a convenience store car park, where she crashed into another parked car.

Attempting to escape once more, she reversed her vehicle, but the motorcyclist and other witnesses managed to block her path. A Grab delivery rider approached her, but she refused to speak with him, claiming he did not speak English. In the video on the TikTok account @phoom_thanasak, she was heard saying…

“Ah, ah, okay. You look bad. You don’t speak English.”

The woman appeared extremely intoxicated, with a reddened face and difficulty standing and speaking coherently.

Channel 7 reported that the incident occurred on April 23. Officers from Wang Thonglang Police Station were called to the scene and discovered two bottles of alcohol in her vehicle. She was subsequently taken to the police station, although details of any legal punishment were not disclosed to the public.

Given the apparent intoxication, she could face up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both, for violating Section 43(2) of the Road Traffic Act: driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.

In addition, her driving licence may be suspended for six months or revoked altogether. Her vehicle was also temporarily impounded.