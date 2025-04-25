Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, April 25, 2025
64 1 minute read
Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars
Photo via TikTok/ @phoom_thanasak

A heavily drunk Thai driver pretended to be a foreigner in an attempt to avoid legal consequences after crashing her car into two vehicles in Bangkok.

Two TikTok users shared videos of the incident yesterday, on April 24, which reportedly took place in Soi Mahad Thai in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok. The driver of the white hatchback, who caused the accident, was confirmed to be a Thai national despite speaking English throughout the video.

On the TikTok account @user2126343618194, a Thai motorcyclist can be seen following the woman’s car, asking her to stop after she fled the scene of an initial crash. The video shows the car’s right side mirror folded from the collision, and the right front wheel severely damaged.

The woman continued to evade the motorcyclist, driving against the flow of traffic and prompting other motorists to honk in warning. Ignoring them, she turned into a convenience store car park, where she crashed into another parked car.

Related Articles

Attempting to escape once more, she reversed her vehicle, but the motorcyclist and other witnesses managed to block her path. A Grab delivery rider approached her, but she refused to speak with him, claiming he did not speak English. In the video on the TikTok account @phoom_thanasak, she was heard saying…

“Ah, ah, okay. You look bad. You don’t speak English.”

Thai woman pretends foreigner after car crash
Photo via TikTok/ @user2126343618194

The woman appeared extremely intoxicated, with a reddened face and difficulty standing and speaking coherently.

Channel 7 reported that the incident occurred on April 23. Officers from Wang Thonglang Police Station were called to the scene and discovered two bottles of alcohol in her vehicle. She was subsequently taken to the police station, although details of any legal punishment were not disclosed to the public.

Drunk Thai driver fakes nationality after crash
Photo via TikTok/ @user2126343618194

Given the apparent intoxication, she could face up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both, for violating Section 43(2) of the Road Traffic Act: driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.

Drunk driving accident in Bangkok
Photo via TikTok/ @phoom_thanasak

In addition, her driving licence may be suspended for six months or revoked altogether. Her vehicle was also temporarily impounded.

@user2126343618194

#รถชน #ลาดพร้าว122 #fyp #foryou #ขึ้นฟีดเถอะ

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ₚₐᵢgᵤbgᵤₙII – ₚₐᵢgᵤbgᵤₙII

@phoom_thanasak

เมาขับรถชนหน้าเซเว่น แกล้งทำเป็นพูดไทยไม่ได้ ต้องชื่นชมพี่Grab มากๆ ที่ช่วยไปเคลียร์ #รถชน #ซอยมหาดไทย #แยก18 #รามคําแหง #คนเมา #grabrider #กรุงเทพมหานคร

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ธนศักดิ์ เจ้านายเรียก ธนภูมิ – ธนศักดิ์ เจ้านายเรียก ธนภูมิ

Latest Thailand News
New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports Thailand News

New liquid and gel rules enforced at Thailand airports

7 minutes ago
Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe Travel

Ascott’s multi-typology strategy fuels expansion across the globe

10 minutes ago
Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket Phuket News

Man killed in high-speed crash into parked truck in Phuket

16 minutes ago
French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge Phuket News

French fugitive busted at Phuket Airport over assault charge

24 minutes ago
3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam Thailand News

3 Thai teenagers suspected of murdering friend in Lop Buri dam

31 minutes ago
Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup Thailand News

Thai police bust Ayutthaya factory making addictive syrup

36 minutes ago
Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip Pattaya News

Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip

43 minutes ago
Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos Pattaya News

Pattaya lifts out of order after Wan Lai water chaos

50 minutes ago
Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab Phuket News

Phuket seafront restaurant busted for land grab

58 minutes ago
Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars Bangkok News

Drunk Thai driver pretends to be foreigner after crashing 2 cars

1 hour ago
Baht slump could boost Pattaya tourism in low season Pattaya News

Baht slump could boost Pattaya tourism in low season

1 hour ago
Tour de theft: Israeli&#8217;s bike swiped in Bangkok, found on Facebook Bangkok News

Tour de theft: Israeli’s bike swiped in Bangkok, found on Facebook

2 hours ago
Pattaya woman saved seconds before suicide attempt Pattaya News

Pattaya woman saved seconds before suicide attempt

2 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man sparks hospital horror in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Blade runner: Thai man sparks hospital horror in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago
Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news Phuket News

Phuket earthquake sinking rumour slammed as fake news

2 hours ago
Thai sub-district chief allegedly asks for sex from married woman Thailand News

Thai sub-district chief allegedly asks for sex from married woman

2 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest Uzbek national with counterfeit US,000 Pattaya News

Pattaya police arrest Uzbek national with counterfeit US$3,000

2 hours ago
Deadly tropical sandfly behind fatal fever cases in Thailand Thailand News

Deadly tropical sandfly behind fatal fever cases in Thailand

3 hours ago
Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip Bangkok News

Down with fever: PM Paetongtarn hospitalised after Cambodia trip

3 hours ago
Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam Bangkok News

Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam

3 hours ago
Pattaya poker faces dealt losing hand in underground bust (video) Pattaya News

Pattaya poker faces dealt losing hand in underground bust (video)

3 hours ago
Phuket flyer dodges tornado terror as storm grounds landing (video) Phuket News

Phuket flyer dodges tornado terror as storm grounds landing (video)

4 hours ago
20 test positive for meth in surprise Phuket drug screening Phuket News

20 test positive for meth in surprise Phuket drug screening

4 hours ago
Foreign man to face charges for drifting car on mountain road Thailand News

Foreign man to face charges for drifting car on mountain road

4 hours ago
Thai police defend probe into Chulalongkorn exam leak scandal Bangkok News

Thai police defend probe into Chulalongkorn exam leak scandal

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, April 25, 2025
64 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam

Thai transwoman commits suicide after losing 7 million baht in scam

3 hours ago
Foreign man to face charges for drifting car on mountain road

Foreign man to face charges for drifting car on mountain road

4 hours ago
Homeless man causes car crash after crossing road near Bangkok

Homeless man causes car crash after crossing road near Bangkok

6 hours ago
Audit office blames thin elevator shafts for Bangkok collapse

Audit office blames thin elevator shafts for Bangkok collapse

6 hours ago
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments