Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

Bangkok is collaborating with Airbnb.org to provide free accommodation for those affected by an earthquake in the city, including rescue workers and volunteers.

According to a Facebook post by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) yesterday, March 31, the initiative aims to assist those unable to return to their homes due to the earthquake.

The partnership offers temporary housing at no cost to those impacted in Bangkok. This includes individuals whose homes have suffered severe damage or who need to evacuate, as well as rescue personnel and volunteers assisting in the aftermath of the quake.

Airbnb.org has pledged to provide up to 2,000 nights of free temporary accommodation in collaboration with the BMA. Currently, the project has extended assistance to over 200 affected individuals.

Interested parties can complete a form and await contact from Bangkok officials. The city administration will determine the target groups eligible for assistance. Airbnb.org, a non-profit organisation founded by Airbnb, leverages Airbnb’s platform to connect people with temporary housing during crises. Airbnb waives all fees for stays arranged through Airbnb.org.

Since 2020, Airbnb.org has provided over 1.6 million nights of free accommodation for more than 250,000 people globally, including those affected by wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes, reported KhaoSod.

This initiative by Airbnb.org is part of broader efforts to support communities worldwide impacted by natural disasters.

In similar news, four government buildings in Thailand have been temporarily closed due to dangerous cracks discovered after the recent earthquake.

Officals say the buildings will remain off-limits until structural experts complete detailed inspections and repairs.

Pongnara Yenying, Director General of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, confirmed the closures and outlined the broader assessment process, which covers public, private, and institutional structures, including hospitals, schools, and government offices.

The department is working closely with the Council of Engineers, the Association of Building Inspectors, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, and over 100 volunteer engineers from the private sector.