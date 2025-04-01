Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal50 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
74 1 minute read
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation
Photo courtesy of NPR

Bangkok is collaborating with Airbnb.org to provide free accommodation for those affected by an earthquake in the city, including rescue workers and volunteers.

According to a Facebook post by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) yesterday, March 31, the initiative aims to assist those unable to return to their homes due to the earthquake.

The partnership offers temporary housing at no cost to those impacted in Bangkok. This includes individuals whose homes have suffered severe damage or who need to evacuate, as well as rescue personnel and volunteers assisting in the aftermath of the quake.

Airbnb.org has pledged to provide up to 2,000 nights of free temporary accommodation in collaboration with the BMA. Currently, the project has extended assistance to over 200 affected individuals.

Related Articles
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of BMA Facebook

Interested parties can complete a form and await contact from Bangkok officials. The city administration will determine the target groups eligible for assistance. Airbnb.org, a non-profit organisation founded by Airbnb, leverages Airbnb’s platform to connect people with temporary housing during crises. Airbnb waives all fees for stays arranged through Airbnb.org.

Since 2020, Airbnb.org has provided over 1.6 million nights of free accommodation for more than 250,000 people globally, including those affected by wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes, reported KhaoSod.

This initiative by Airbnb.org is part of broader efforts to support communities worldwide impacted by natural disasters.

In similar news, four government buildings in Thailand have been temporarily closed due to dangerous cracks discovered after the recent earthquake.

Officals say the buildings will remain off-limits until structural experts complete detailed inspections and repairs.

Pongnara Yenying, Director General of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, confirmed the closures and outlined the broader assessment process, which covers public, private, and institutional structures, including hospitals, schools, and government offices.

The department is working closely with the Council of Engineers, the Association of Building Inspectors, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, and over 100 volunteer engineers from the private sector.

Latest Thailand News
Thai government reassures safety after Bangkok building collapse Thailand News

Thai government reassures safety after Bangkok building collapse

6 minutes ago
No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated Thailand News

No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated

12 minutes ago
Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market Thailand News

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

18 minutes ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran Phuket News

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

31 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan Thailand News

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

37 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway Thailand News

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

43 minutes ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation Bangkok News

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

50 minutes ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes Pattaya News

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

59 minutes ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid Crime News

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

1 hour ago
Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos) Bangkok News

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

2 hours ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect Pattaya News

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

2 hours ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang Thailand News

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

2 hours ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft Thailand News

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

2 hours ago
Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness Crime News

Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness

2 hours ago
Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition Phuket News

Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition

3 hours ago
Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead Crime News

Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead

3 hours ago
Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety Thailand News

Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety

3 hours ago
Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man Thailand News

Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event Crime News

Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event

3 hours ago
Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists Phuket News

Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists

3 hours ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured Road deaths

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

4 hours ago
Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study Bangkok News

Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study

4 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building Bangkok News

4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building

4 hours ago
Khao Lak&#8217;s new surf town and exciting developments Property

Khao Lak’s new surf town and exciting developments

4 hours ago
Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok Bangkok News

Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal50 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
74 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

18 minutes ago
Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar

Pregnant woman saved from quake rubble in Myanmar

23 minutes ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

31 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

37 minutes ago