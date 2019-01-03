“Don’t go to Thailand” – another Chinese social media firestorm | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai Rath

Thai Rath is reporting that officials from the Tourist Assistance Centre have made a visit to the female Chinese blogger who lost her left arm in a road accident on the way from Bangkok to Koh Chang.

The story has produced another firestorm of criticism in Chinese social media with headlines like “Don’t go to Thailand”.

The woman was on a trip in a rented passenger van with a driver provided by a tour company. Yesterday the TAC officials were at the woman’s bedside with other state officials.

“The tourism officials visited me with flowers and asked me about the accident. They had seen the news online. Thanks to everyone”.

“I hope they investigate these rental companies to stop such accidents in the future”.

Police say the company and its driver and the family of the victim would all be getting together to discuss compensation. Officials say they hope some good could come of the investigation to improve road safety and communications.

