Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Bangkok

“Don’t go to Thailand” – another Chinese social media firestorm

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Don’t go to Thailand” – another Chinese social media firestorm | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai Rath

Thai Rath is reporting that officials from the Tourist Assistance Centre have made a visit to the female Chinese blogger who lost her left arm in a road accident on the way from Bangkok to Koh Chang.

The story has produced another firestorm of criticism in Chinese social media with headlines like “Don’t go to Thailand”.

The woman was on a trip in a rented passenger van with a driver provided by a tour company. Yesterday the TAC officials were at the woman’s bedside with other state officials.

“The tourism officials visited me with flowers and asked me about the accident. They had seen the news online. Thanks to everyone”.

“I hope they investigate these rental companies to stop such accidents in the future”.

Police say the company and its driver and the family of the victim would all be getting together to discuss compensation. Officials say they hope some good could come of the investigation to improve road safety and communications.

SOURCE: Thai Rath



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Happy New Year Thailand!

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

January 1, 2019

By

Happy New Year Thailand! | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2019 was held at the new riverside shopping hub Iconsiam last night as a “New Year present” for Thais and tourists. It was a joint venture between the capital’s newest luxury shopping mall and the TAT.

Large countdown crowds and fireworks kicked off 2019 at dozens of venues around Thailand, and a bright pink pig at Bangkok’s Siam Centre was a reminder of this year’s animal for the Chinese year of the Pig.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha posted New Year’s good wishes by words and video on his assorted @prayutofficial social media accounts.

“Today is the last day of the year. Tomorrow we will begin 2562 B.E. I wish happiness and fulfillment to all citizens in the new year to come.”

The Bangkok feature event on the Chao Phraya featured amazing fireworks, a spectacular Khon mask-dance performance and a concert by Thai and foreign singers. Dozens of boats gathered on the Chao Phraya River to watch the impressive show.

The pyrotechnic show covered a distance of 1.4 kilometres along the Chao Phraya River – believed to be the longest of its kind ever organised on the banks of the country’s main waterway.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn invoked the virtues of his father, late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, to protect Thais and help them be happy and healthy in the year ahead.

“May you all be in good spirits and morale with bright wisdom so you can serve as a strong and stable force for our country,” he said in a televised broadcast last night.

Meanwhile, hundreds travelled to Takhian Temple in Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi to lie inside coffins for traditional funeral rituals. Participants believe the ceremony – supposedly symbolising death and rebirth – helps rid them of bad luck and allows them to be born again for a fresh start in the new year.

In Phuket thousands gathered along Patong’s beaches, amid tight security, for another spectacular welcome to 2019. Despite early evening showers, the crowds were huge in the party town and at other main beaches around the island as well as the local favorite on the east coast, Saphan Hin.

Happy New Year to all our regular readers of The Thaiger. May 2019 be prosperous and healthy for you all!!

Continue Reading

Bangkok

National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days”

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

National death toll rises to 236 – Day Four in the “seven dangerous days” | The Thaiger

A total of 236 people have killed and 2,265 others injured in 2,194 road accidents after number were released for the first four days of the New Year holiday period’s “seven dangerous days”. The tally includes deaths and injuries from last Thursday up to Sunday night.

Chiang Mai and Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest cumulative fatalities of 12 deaths each, while Chiang Mai reported the highest cumulative injuries at 79 persons and the most crashes at 77. Phuket has registered four deaths. Only 13 provinces have reported no deaths in road accidents so far.

Songkhla had yesterday’s most number of crashes at 23 cases and most injuries at 24 persons, while Nakhon Ratchasima reported the day’s highest fatalities with five deaths.

The major causes of accidents remains drunk driving at 42.4 per cent, followed by speeding at 30 per cent. Of the accidents, 80.31 per cent involved motorcycles followed by pick-up trucks at 6.39 per cent.

About 39 per cent of the crashes took place on village roads while other 35.29 per cent took place on highways. Most of the accidents occur between 4pm and 8pm (29 per cent).

Bangkok had the highest cumulative drunk driving cases at 295 cases followed by Maha Sarakham at 224 cases and Sakhon Nakhon at 207 cases. So far only 33 drunk drivers – 26 in Bangkok, four in Khon Kaen and three in Buri Ram – have been ordered to wear Electronic Monitoring (EM) devices from January 1 onwards. They are also banned from going out between 10pm and 4am for 15 days, must undertake 24 hours of social services, and will have their licences suspended for six months, he added.

An NCPO spokeswoman, Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong, meanwhile reported that a total of 2,729 vehicles (1,945 motorcycles and 784 automobiles) and 4,326 driver’s licences had been seized from drunk drivers in the first four days of the period.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Bangkok

New Year weather around Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

December 31, 2018

By

New Year weather around Thailand | The Thaiger

It might be the middle of the annual high season but the ‘high season’ weather isn’t co-operating. Although generally fine weather has been the trend in the past few days there are a few unseasonal fronts coming to different parts of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

In the central/southern provinces, including around Hua Hun and Gulf islands of Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, it will less of the Christmas ho-ho-ho and more of the New Year ho-hum. A weakening tropical depression is going to drop some rain in those regions as the week develops.

According to the TMD, a strong high-pressure system covers the upper Thailand and remains dominant until January 2, 2019 while the westerly trough moves into the northern regions.

Isolated outbreaks of thundershowers over upper Thailand

From today until January 2, 2019: Cool to cold spells with strong winds. In the north and the north-east temperatures decrease by 5-8 °C while on the mountaintops get cold to very cold with lowest temperatures of 3-13 °C.

In the central and  eastern regions, Bangkok and vicinity regions temperatures decrease by 3-5 °C.

The south will get more rains with some heavy downpours affecting first Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, then the rest of the southern provinces.

People should be aware of the severe conditions. In the Gulf of Thailand, there will be strong wind, waves 2-3 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore lasting January 2, 2019.

Five day forecasts for some of the key regions are….

Bangkok – Fine, clear days in the forecast period with a few clouds about later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Surat Thani | Koh Samui – Some unsettled and wet weather on the way as a result of the weakening tropical depression ‘Unman’ making its way across the Gulf.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Phuket – A few scattered thunderstorms developing later in the days with warm days and moderate NNE winds prevailing. Some rain later in the week.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai – Northern Thailand is mostly stable with perfect sunny days, with a few clouds, and cooler evenings.

New Year weather around Thailand | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading
Bangkok Weather
January 3, 2019, 12:58 pm
26.0
°C
57
%
21
km/h
0.0
mm
75
%

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending