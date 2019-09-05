Dengue fever: 3 dead in Bangkok so far this year | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Tripsavvy.com

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 4,903 residents have been infected with the dengue virus so far this year, with 3 deaths.

In 2011, there were 10 deaths, with 8,699 having contracted the virus, so while there has been noticeable improvement, the current rate of infection is still worrying.

Governor Aswin says that the areas which have seen the highest rates of infection remain a concern and would continue to be kept under close watch. They include Huay Kwang, Nong Chok, Phyathai, Chatuchak and Yannawa.

The governor has instructed all 50 Bangkok district offices to carry out awareness campaigns on dengue prevention, encouraging residents to clean their houses and get rid of stagnant water that could be breeding grounds for mosquitos.

It’s understood that district offices will hold major clean-ups regularly to prevent outbreaks of the virus.

SOURCE: The Nation