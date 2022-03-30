Bangkok
Cyber police raid Nonthaburi luxury house, 10 gambling suspects
The Thai Police Cyber Taskforce raided a Nonthaburi luxury house yesterday, where they believe 10 suspects helped facilitate gambling activities. The suspects allegedly used the house as a base for four gambling websites, which made 20 million baht. The taskforce found that the house was connected to 16 other locations in Bangkok that police had raided earlier on the same day. The network reportedly also has bases in Songkhla and Chiang Mai.
Police said the house had been rented for 10 days. The network allegedly operated four of their websites from the house, with more than 200,000 people registered and a turnover of more than 200 million baht. The deputy commissioner-general of Royal Thai Police said the gamblers contacted each other via video call to warn each other about police raids.
Five of the 10 suspects are men, and the other five are women. They reportedly lived on the second floor of the house. The luxury house is located in Bang Kruai district. The Pattaya News reports that a “concerned citizen” tipped off the police about the gambling.
In the past few months, there have been numerous gambling raids in areas around Bangkok. Earlier this month, police arrested four South Korean men and a Thai woman in Samut Prakan who allegedly swindled more than 100 million baht from Korean victims. In February, police arrested 42 people for gambling from an unregistered house in Pathum Thani, as well as a house in Samut Prakan. Five Samut Prakan police were also demoted in February for allegedly turning a blind eye to gambling operations.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Half of worldwide pregnancies unintended, Ukraine crisis could raise the rate
Thailand redesigns warning labels on cigarette packs showing extreme effects of smoking
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
Hill tribes in Chiang Mai resist construction of coal mine
Homemade booze regulations being drafted to allow Thais to produce alcohol
Tangmo: Senator rejects mum’s request to end probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
Phuket deputy governor appoints committee to fight dust pollution
Iranian tourist missing after white water rafting accident in Thailand’s Phang Nga
Health Ministry denies claims of short supply of anti-viral medicine for Covid patients
Cyber police raid Nonthaburi luxury house, 10 gambling suspects
Thailand’s central bank may revise inflation rate, GDP to battle economic downturn
Thailand News Update | Updates on Koh Phangan’s Songkran Full Moon Party
Drunk Chon Buri factory workers get in knife fight over who works harder
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Everything you need to know about Thai food
Thailand News Update | Thailand cuts quarantine time
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Vietnamese man tries to paddle from Phuket to India on inflatable boat to see his wife
Thailand’s tourism operators despair at another lost Songkran
AirAsia to launch ride-hailing platform in Thailand, expand digital services in Asean
Thailand cuts quarantine for unvaccinated travellers to 5 days
Is Vietnam opening its borders to international visitors?
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
Tangmo: Boating buddies should take polygraph tests, again — says senator
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
- Bangkok3 days ago
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
- Crime3 days ago
Thai university expels hazing students, father of dead victim rejects financial compensation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
- Crime1 day ago
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
- Crime3 days ago
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
Recent comments: