Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

Road safety concerns rise as another young life is cut short

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred yesterday involving a teen motorcyclist who lost control and collided with a barrier, resulting in fatal injuries.

The incident, which also involved a car, took place yesterday, June 18, around 10.30pm on Bang Na-Trat Road, outbound to Bangkok, in Bang Samak subdistrict, Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province.

Police Lieutenant Veerawat Khunsuk, Deputy Inspector of Bang Pakong Police Station, reported that the 17 year old motorcyclist, identified as A, was found deceased at the scene, while his Honda Giorno motorcycle was found damaged nearby.

The car driver, 34 year old Rudikon, was present at the scene and spoke with the police. She said she was driving home in the right lane when she noticed, from the corner of her eye, the motorcycle approaching at high speed. The motorcycle then lost control, hit the barrier, and slid into her car.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Initial investigations by the police included documenting the scene with photographs. The car driver was asked to provide further statements at the police station.

The teenager’s body was handed over to rescue services for a post-mortem examination at the Police General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

In similar news, a fatal accident occurred when a motorbike crashed into a power pole after colliding with a pickup truck, resulting in the rider’s death. The pickup driver claimed he did not see the motorbike approaching and only realised something was wrong after hearing a loud impact.

On June 16, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sirote Naebnian, Deputy Inspector of Khlong Luang Police Station, received a report of a big bike crash.

The incident took place in the parallel outbound lane of Phahon Yothin Road, about 50 metres from a petrol station in the Khlong Nueng subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.

Emergency personnel from Thammasat University Hospital and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation joined police at the scene.

