City chief calls for residents to check for hazards after 131 fire incidents in 2022

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has asked residents in the city to inspect their properties and the surrounding areas for potential fire hazards, to inspect the condition of their fire extinguishers, and check their fire exits.

A deadly fire in Chinatown’s Sampeng Market this weekend saw 2 people die and 6 others suffer from the effects of smoke inhalation, while some residents struggled to exit the building because of grills on their windows, which are a common feature of old Bangkok homes.

Four shophouses, 3 vehicles, 4 motorbikes, and numerous items within the buildings were all destroyed by fire.

Last week, a fire started in the Khlong Toei neighbourhood, which resulted in fire damage to over 30 homes in the highly populated slum area. It left more than 100 residents without a home.

It is difficult for fire trucks to reach the taller buildings, and that is why the city governor is asking residents to examine their fire extinguishers to ensure they are in excellent operating order.

The city authorities say they are unable to check every property but they are prepared to offer guidance or assistance if needed.

Some 131 fire accidents have been documented in Bangkok since the beginning of 2022, 39 of which were confirmed in January, according to data by the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

This month alone, the city has witnessed 3 different fire incidents. The first incident took place earlier this month at Silom, followed by the huge blaze in the Klong Toei community, and finally last weekend at China Town.

