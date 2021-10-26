Connect with us

Bangkok

Chulalongkorn students drop royal parade on grounds it promotes “authoritarianism”

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University

The Student Union of Chulalongkorn University has controversially ditched its tradition of holding a royal parade ahead of its annual football match with Thammasat University. The decision to scrap the Phra Kiew parade, which students say promotes authoritarianism and inequality, has sparked fierce debate between Thailand’s progressive thinkers and its traditional conservatives. The Chulalongkorn student body has issued a statement to confirm the move, which all 29 members voted for unanimously.

“The procession of Phra Kiew supports and reflects authoritarian regimes and a belief that people are not equal. This form of procession also represents feudalism by lifting one group higher than others.”

According to a Coconuts report, the Phra Kiew parade is a long-held tradition which honours Chulalongkorn’s royal roots. Some have criticised the timing of the announcement, coming as it did on Chulalongkorn Day, which commemorates the death of King Rama V, founder of the university.

The parade dates back some 6 decades and involves 50 students carrying a male and female participant on a royal transportation platform known as a palanquin. It takes place before the annual football match between Chulalongkorn and Thammasat universities, usually held in January.

In the wake of the decision to ditch the parade, opinion has been fiercely divided, with a former university student taking to Facebook to praise the decision.

“You did something that I never even thought of. Thank you for your courage to stand up and fight for this. Even though the university is linked to a royal name, we no longer need to carry on this feudal tradition.”

However, the famous Thai novelist and former ambassador to Argentina, Narisroj Fuangrabil, disagrees.

“Kids (these days) think like Artificial Intelligence. No sense of gratitude or respect for their elders. Discourteous like a robot. They think that everything must be equal. They cannot understand complex, multidimensional concepts like that ‘humans’ are flesh and blood with parents and siblings.”

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-10-26 11:03
Throughout Asian history, university students have been on the forefront of great political and social change. Hmm... Or on the receiving end of some pretty ugly stuff. I really hope for Thailand's sake that it is the former.
image
gummy
2021-10-26 11:19
14 minutes ago, Shade_Wilder said: Throughout Asian history, university students have been on the forefront of great political and social change. Hmm... Or on the receiving end of some pretty ugly stuff. I really hope for Thailand's sake that it…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand44 mins ago

Prayut orders investigation into used medical gloves exported to the US
Coronavirus (Covid-19)49 mins ago

Health officials play down concerns over Thailand’s first case of Delta Plus variant
Bangkok1 hour ago

Chulalongkorn students drop royal parade on grounds it promotes “authoritarianism”
Sponsored19 hours ago

Pacific City Club – Where business and leisure meet

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | TAT explains entry for travelers outside quarantine exemption list | October 26
Phuket2 hours ago

Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
Tourism2 hours ago

Government’s domestic tour package subsidy receives lukewarm response
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 7,706 new cases and 66 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Foreign Ministry rejects Thammasat University’s request for help importing donated Moderna doses
Thailand News Today18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Government pressured to ease restrictions, Chiang-mai cluster scare | Oct. 25
Pollution18 hours ago

Bangkok and surrounding provinces warned to prepare for dust pollution
Pattaya18 hours ago

“Free parking” signs placed at Pattaya pier after complaints of scammers
Thailand19 hours ago

Bangkok land prices rising, but still below pre-pandemic average
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 8,675 new cases; provincial totals
Guides20 hours ago

Learn how to eat like a local – Thai table manner
Guides20 hours ago

Unique souvenirs to buy in Chiang Mai markets and night markets
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending