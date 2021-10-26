Health officials play down concerns over Thailand’s first case of Delta Plus variant

The Disease Control Department has confirmed that Thailand has recorded its first case of the Delta Plus variant. However, Dr. Chawetsan Namwat from the DCD insists there’s no cause for alarm. The Delta Plus variant was first reported in the UK, which is currently experiencing a surge in infections. According to a Thai PBS World report, Delta Plus cases in the UK have increased in the past 28 days and account for 6% of infections.

However, Chawetsan says the World Health Organisation has not classified Delta Plus as a variant of concern and says people in Thailand should not be worried. It’s understood the Department of Medical Science will hold a press conference today to provide more information on the case.

Meanwhile, Chawetsan says Bangkok and the surrounding provinces are continuing to see a drop in new infections, but cases in the south of the country are still rising and now make up 23% of all new cases nationwide. Funerals are proving a significant contributor to the rise in cases, due to the number of people who eat and drink together, often sharing glasses. Chawetsan says people often don’t wear face masks or wear them incorrectly, adding that they also partake in gambling and stay overnight with funeral hosts. In addition, flooded areas have seen a rise in Covid-19 clusters among young children and family members who play together.

However, Chawetsan goes on to say that the vaccine rollout is continuing successfully, with 70,505,802 doses now administered nationwide since February 28. Around 39,999,692 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 28,372,531 have received both. Some 2,133,579 have received third, or booster, doses. Thai PBS World reports that overall, 76.2% of the population has now been vaccinated.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World