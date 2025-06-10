Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

Mystery surrounds ruthless killing in quiet district

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A chilling incident unfolded in Kiansa district, Surat Thani province, when 36 year old Thai man was fatally shot after returning home from an errand. The assailant’s bullets struck his forehead, chest, and leg, resulting in his tragic death.

Police Lieutenant Worawut Tankian, an investigator at Kiansa Police Station, reported that the incident occurred yesterday, June 9, at 9.35pm. Police were alerted to a shooting inside a residence in Kiansa subdistrict.

The scene was a two-storey commercial building with three units, and the first unit had its front metal door open. A parked motorcycle with its lights on was nearby, indicating recent activity.

The deceased, Kunakorn, also known as Tom, was discovered with gunshot wounds on his forehead, chest, and leg. Officials have transported his body to Kiansa Hospital for an autopsy.

Before the shooting, neighbours reported hearing a heated argument involving insults to family members, followed by two gunshots. The adjacent house, occupied by relatives, has led the police to invite them for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Police are determined to track down the perpetrator and ensure justice is served according to the law.

In similar news, a manhunt has been launched for a 36 year old Surat Thani resident accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The deadly confrontation took place at 7.30pm on June 3 at house number 55 in Village 4, Si Wiat subdistrict, Tha Chang district, Surat Thani province.

Police Lieutenant Suriyan Rueangnui, deputy investigation inspector at Sawiat Police Station, reported the incident to Police Colonel Surin Jainae, the station chief. A team of investigators, forensic officers from Centre 8, and rescue workers were quickly dispatched to the scene.

There, they discovered the body of 31 year old Thanakrit Chueamun, a native of Phitsanulok, lying face-up in the yard.

He was dressed in a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans. Initial reports suggest the suspect’s intense jealousy over a past relationship escalated into violence, with the fatal shots fired by an unknown weapon.

