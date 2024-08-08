Bangkok agricultural fair celebrates Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a grand celebration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s 92nd birthday, the Queen Sirikit Park Foundation, alongside 26 state and private organisations, launched a spectacular agricultural fair at Queen Sirikit Park in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Running from tomorrow, August 9 until August 14, the fair promises to be an extraordinary event, honouring the Queen Mother’s enduring legacy. Jaranthada Karnasuta, Chairman of the Queen Sirikit Park Foundation, revealed the event details during a press briefing, emphasising the collaborative efforts of prominent organisations such as the Agriculture Ministry, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, Kasetsart University, and corporate giants like Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corporation.

“This fair is a tribute to Her Majesty’s vision and tireless efforts in agricultural and environmental development.”

The event will spotlight a range of projects initiated by Queen Sirikit, with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua continuing these vital works, maintaining the legacy of both the Queen Mother and King Rama IX.

Visitors can explore various booths showcasing these royal initiatives:

The Royal Project Foundation: offering crops grown by hill tribes

Demonstration farms: featuring live demonstrations on raising laying hens, vertical farming, and more

The Royal Highland Agricultural Development Project: exhibiting winter plants, Arabica coffee, and bee farming, with products available for purchase

The Small House in the Big Forest Project: showcasing rainbow trout and sturgeon farming, with fresh caviar on sale

The Model Sea Farm Project: explaining brine shrimp farming and offering processed fish, seaweed, and spa salts.

Other attractions include exhibitions on orchid conservation, indigenous chicken breeds, and environmental projects, along with 3,000 free saplings from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has also transformed the park’s landscape, planting 150,000 flowers to enhance the festive atmosphere, reported The Nation.

In related news, Pattaya City hosted an event to celebrate Queen Sirikit in anticipation of her 92nd birthday on August 12, which is Thailand’s Mother’s Day.