Phuket
British yacht catches fire – rescued off Phuket
Five boat crews on a British yacht have been rescued by Thai fishing boat after caught fire off Panwa Cape yesterday (August 30).
The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command (NAC 3) officers were notified from Sanit Woranut who was on the British national yacht Philkade which caught fire at 9pm yesterday (August 30) south-east of Cape Panwa.
The Royal Thai Navy reported that the yacht was travelling from Phuket to Lankawi in Malaysia. After the yacht departed off from Cape Panwa, electricity on the yacht failed. It was then that the main engine of the yacht caught fire rapidly.
A Thai fishing boat Chock Kanjana 16 was in the same vicinity. They rescued the five boat crew from Philkade. Three of the crew were Thai, two are French. None of them were injured.
They arrived at Rassada Pier at 5.45am this morning (August 31).
PHOTOS: The Royal Thai Navy / Newshawk Phuket
Kata Rocks joins the World Wellness Weekend 2018 global event
The Infinite Luxury Spa is hosting an exclusive yoga session to relax the body, mind and mood in celebration of World Wellness Weekend 2018, taking place this year on September 22 to 23.
The special ‘Sunset Rocks Yoga’ experience is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 22 from 5:30 to 6:30pm and is complementary for 10 participants on a first come first serve basis.
According to Infinite Luxury Spa Manager Lucille Salalima, an exquisite outdoor sunset yoga and wellness experience at Kata Rocks in Phuket awaits those looking to commune with like-minded individuals for World Wellness Weekend 2018.
“We are delighted to be supporting this year’s World Wellness Weekend. It is fantastic to see support of these causes growing each and every year as the wellness industry continues to lead from strength to strength.
“Spreading wellness is at the heart of everything we do at the Infinite Luxury Spa, and we will continue to encourage our guests as well as our Thai staff to prioritise their wellness first on this important weekend,” she added.
According to the ‘World Wellness Weekend’ website, over 50 countries from Fiji to Hawaii will celebrate wellness, with hundreds of spa professionals, beauty salons, thermal springs, fitness, sport and tourism ready to take your breath away. Participants worldwide are invited to discover relaxing massages, soothing face treatments, fun yoga, Pilates, dance classes, creative workshops, inspiring conferences, uplifting hikes all at no charge.
Join us for the ‘Sunset Rocks Yoga’ class or relax your body and mind all weekend at the Infinite Luxury Spa for global wellness. For a complete list of the extensive wellness and spa packages and special options on offer please click HERE.
German tourist’s death remains a mystery – Koh Phi Phi police
Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a German tourist on Koh Phi Phi. They say they’re unsure whether he died after accidentally falling from rocks or if it was a suicide.
The man was found dead on Wednesday evening.
The body of 50 year old Markus Steibach was found lying near a rock formation on the beach next to a sea gypsy graveyard in the Ban Laem Dong village.
Police report that the man appeared to have wounds around his eyelids and left ear as well as bruises on both ankles and was believed to have been dead for 12 hours when he was found.
Yesterday (Thursday), Koh Phi Phi’s Pol Lt-Colonel Chokdee Mabang led officers to speak to the manager and staff of the Erawan Hotel on the island where the German had stayed.
Pichai Chaiwongkham, the manager, said the tourist had checked in on August 24 and was scheduled to leave on September 2. He was last seen alive on August 27.
Pichai told police that anti-depressant medication was found in Steibach’s room.
Pol Lt-Colonel Santipoj Nuanruang, deputy inspector of the Phi Phi police station, said police are waiting for results of a post-mortem at Surat Thani Hospital to rule out any suspicious circumstances.
Police have initially speculated that the man might have either accidentally fallen from the rocks or deliberately jumped.
SOURCE: The Nation
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
The Phuket Highway Office has issued an announcement that says the Darasamut Underpass (adjacent to Central Festival) will be closed from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday (September 5).
Mr Somwang says, “Both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass will be temporary closed.”
“Workers will be carrying out maintenance, repairs and replacing water pumps and light bulbs from 9am to 3pm on September 5.”
“We apologise for any inconvenience during the maintenance works.”
Drivers will still be able to traverse the intersection above ground, in all directions.
