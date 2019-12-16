Bangkok’s new Silom Road walking street a great success | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s new Silom Road walking street a great success
PHOTO: INN News
“Walk, Eat, Taste, and Explore”. And thousands descended on Silom Road to welcome the new walking street destination yesterday.
Street performers, crowds and live music transformed Silom Road into Bangkok’s newest walking street yesterday with the first of the new walking street-style markets opening up in Bangkok. There was also another one in Yowarat Road in Chinatown. The “Walking Street @Silom” welcomed visitors to the brand new destination which will now be a regular event on every 3rd Sunday of the month from midday to 10pm.
Right from lunchtime yesterday, big crowds of locals and tourists turned up for the grand opening shopping amongst the 100s of vendors and enjoying local dishes along Silom Road. Stalls lined both sides of the road, some under the local BTS providing some shade from the Bangkok sunshine.
300 businesses participated in stall for the first event, 70% being food stalls including classic Thai food and more modern ‘fusion’ options. Vendors provided home products, handmade goods, OTOP (One Tambon, One Product) products, clothes, and assorted arts and crafts. There were also street performers who will be a regular fixture at the monthly event.
A casually dressed Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the inaugural event and officially opened Walking Street @Silom for business on its first day. The new walking street aims to promote tourism in the area along whilst boosting the local economy. The Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang attended the grand opening celebration as well.
The PM said the aim of the market was to provide a local experience for visitors and tourists along with the famous Thai smile.
“The Thai people need to keep these good qualities by continuing to smile and to have peace along with efficiency and safety. The government wants to increase tourism, but safety and stability must come first.”
The Silom Road Walking Street will return on the 3rd Sunday of January.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Three men abandon van packed with drugs in Bangkok
PHOTOS: INN News
Three men have abandoned a luxury passenger van in the Bang Khun Thian area of Bangkok. It was packed full of methamphetamine pills.
Police Officers from the Sam Dum Police Station discovered 100 packs of methamphetamine ‘Yaba’ pills, totalling 200,000, placed inside a large bag. The suspects fled the scene choosing to give up the drugs and avoid the police. Patrol police from the Tha Kam Police Station suspected the people in the vehicle who were acting suspiciously.
There were 2 main points where drugs were located.
Firstly, police discovered a sack with a distinctive bird logo. Inside were 20 packs of methamphetamine totalling around 40,000 pills.
At the second location officials found a Hyundai H-1 van with a Bangkok number plate parked in front of a cafe. The car keys and a mobile phone were left on the dashboard. In the rear of the vehicle was a large blue sack with 80 packs containing 160,000 pills. To top it off was 2 litre PET bottles filled with boiled Kratom leaves.
Patrol official first located 2 men carrying the first sack with the bird logo by the road. They got scared, jumped into the van and drove away. The van was then found later abandoned in front of the cafe.
Police checked and identified the vehicle was registered to 33 year old Adisorn from Samut Songkhram Province, west of Bangkok, with no criminal record. Adisorn has changed his name and was currently using the name Nattapat.
Police are currently trying to locate the three men for further questioning.
SOURCE: INN News
Bangkok
Walking street-led economic recovery
And it starts today at two locations in Bangkok.
In its latest campaign to encourage more spending and boost tourism Bangkok’s government is launching a series of walking streets today before the Thai government spreads the walking street ‘boost’ to other provinces. Silom and Yaowarat roads are becoming pedestrian walkways today and other provinces have temporary walking street events starting on December 22.
Activities, such as concerts, will be held on Bangkok’s Silom and Yaowaraj roads, with additional cultural activities, such as Khon mask dance performances and Talung shadow play planned for Khao San Road.
The government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat says that after today’s event, Yaowarat Road in Chinatown will be closed for pedestrians every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7pm to midnight.
Silom Road is car-free today and then on the third Sunday of each month from noon to 10pm. It will be closed from Sala Daeng intersection to Nararom junction, and closed to all vehicles from noon to 10pm. Khao San Road, Bangkok’s back-packer central, will be open to pedestrians every Monday from 5pm to midnight.
The plan from the BMA, TAT and national government, is to use the walking streets to provide a new attraction and allow vendors to sell their local wares.
The next walking street in Bangkok will be in Khlong Bang Luang in Phasi Charoen district, on the opposite side of the Chao Phraya River, with an emphasis on showcasing the area’s cultural richness and temples. Six events are planned during weekends, starting from January 18. To facilitate travel to the area, shuttle boat services will be increased.
Kadeechine in Khlong San and Thon Buri districts are also earmarked for cultural and street food festivals, to be held every three months, tentatively starting in January.
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
“This is just the beginning” – Thanathorn warns the government
PHOTOS: Thousands gathered in the first large anti-government rally in over five years – Khaosod English
He tried to do it legitimately by running for office in the March election. His party performed above expectations, garnering the third highest number of votes after less than 12 months of existence. And Thanathorn was just votes away from being elected Thailand’s Prime Minister.
Now he’s back on the streets fighting what he, and his supporters, describe as “anti-democratic forces”.
Thousands of people rallied in support yesterday in the largest street protest in more than five years. Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit threatened “it’s just the beginning”.
Whether the charges against him and his party by the Election Commission are legitimate or trumped-up, Future Forward now find themselves on the back foot, being pushed out of parliament with a string of cases being heard by the Constitutional Court. Putting aside his parliamentary suit and tie for rolled up sleeves and megaphones in the street, puts Thanathorn on course for a head-on clash with the Thai establishment.
Thanathorn called for the central Bangkok protest on Friday after the latest moves to ban Future Forward – the most vocal challenger to the coalition government under the leadership of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The crowd assembled on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations, not shy of making their statement right in the busy heart of the city. They didn’t mince their words.
“We’re just here today as a test run. Prayut, don’t be afraid yet. The real thing is next month.”
The protest, attracting thousands, ran for an hour, was without incident and wrapped up just after 6pm. During the protest many flashed the anti-junta “three-finger” salute, made popular in the movie “Hunger Games” and representing a stand against oppression..
The Election Commission approached the Constitutional Court this week asking for the ruling body to disband the Future Forward Party on grounds it had accepted money or other benefits from “an illegitimate source” under Section 72 of the Political Parties Act.
Thanathorn lent 191 million baht to the party in January this year. The loan was documented and signed off by party officials. Section 66 of the Act prohibits a donation of more than 10 million baht to a party by any individual in any one-year period. But Future Forward say it was a loan, not a donation. If found guilty, Thanathorn and 14 other FF party executives could be banned from politics for at least five years.
Back at the Pathumwan Intersection, Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangruangruangkit told several thousands supporters that the people would no longer put up with political injustice.
“We come together today in a show of force, to show that we will not retreat and will not put up with things any longer. This is not a day to protect the Future Forward, but a day to to protect the future of all Thais.”
“An hour is enough. Once we’re done, we will go home.”
And they did.
But he parted with an invitation and urged supporters of Future Forward to show up next month at the “Run Against Dictatorship” running event scheduled to take place on January 12. He also said there will be a much larger rally in the future.
For the ruling government, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thanathorn is no longer a polite MP discussing matters in the Parliament. He is now a renegade high-profile voice against their legitimacy. The government, using its blunt tools of the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court, has now pushed Thanathorn and the Future Forward Party into a corner. And now they’re fighting back.
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
