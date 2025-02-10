Pattaya locals demand action after stray dog attacks 10 year old Thai girl

Locals demanded a sustainable solution for stray dogs at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre in Pattaya after one savage hound severely attacked a 10 year old Thai girl on Saturday, February 8.

The 10 year old victim, Kanom Pang, was attending the Burapha Bike Week event with her father at the Eastern National Sports Training Centre. She and her friends were riding electric bicycles past a spot where the stray dogs had gathered.

One of the dogs ran towards her and bit her left leg. The wound was reportedly severe and required 15 stitches. Some parts of her flesh were badly torn and could not be stitched.

Channel 7 reported that no official department took responsibility for the case, and the stray dogs remained at the scene after the attack. More than 10 stray dogs were seen in various spots around the area, with some lying under the parked cars of food vendors attending the event.

The vendors told the media that locals in the area fed the dogs, but no one adopted them or claimed ownership of the dog responsible for the attack.

Some vendors disagreed with the locals’ actions, arguing that feeding the dogs had led to an increase in their numbers. They urged the relevant officials to take action before another attack occurred, as this was not the first such incident.

Meanwhile, locals in Chachoengsao province in central Thailand have also raised concerns over 700 stray dogs living at a landfill in the province. Many of the dogs are starving, and a significant number of carcasses have been discovered at the site.

Residents in the area are worried about potential rabies outbreaks, as well as the increasing number of stray dogs, which could cause further issues for the community.

Another dog attack was reported on Koh Muk, an island in the southern province of Trang, in December last year. A Russian man was attacked by stray dogs. More than 100 stray dogs were on the island, and although officials were reportedly aware of the issue, no solution had been implemented.

A Thai restaurant owner also came forward to share her experience, recalling how her son was attacked by a stray dog when he was four years old.