Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws

April 23, 2025


The Immigration Bureau Commissioner has ordered an investigation into a construction company in Saraburi following complaints of an entirely Chinese workforce. Of the 250 workers checked, only 13 were found to violate the law.

Yesterday, April 22, Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyaluck, alongside Police Major General Phanthana Nuchanarot and Police Major General Chairit On-orat, directed a search team led by Acting Police Lieutenant Colonel Thiwaporn Rungroj, Saraburi Immigration Inspector, and Saraburi Immigration Police to work with local police.

These included Saraburi Provincial Employment Office, Saraburi Provincial Police, Region 1 Police, and local administrative units in Kaeng Khoi district, Saraburi province, to inspect a company in the same area.

The investigation revealed that the site in question was part of TPIPP, a company involved in cement production and power generation. During the inspection, 250 Chinese nationals were found, all holding special visas approved by the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI).

However, 13 people were found to have violated residence reporting regulations. They were fined under the Immigration Act, with eight individuals fined 4,000 baht (US$120) each under Section 37, and five fined 1,600 baht (US$50) each under Section 38, totalling 40,000 baht (US$1,195).

The company’s manager, Worawit (surname withheld), stated that all necessary permits for the workers were secured. He asserted that materials for the power plant, which are pre-assembled, were imported with full authorisation from the relevant officials.



Pol. Maj. Gen. Chairit noted the public interest in the case following allegations of illegal workers. The Immigration Bureau promptly investigated on the same day, confirming that this was not a case of visa waiver misuse.

The investigation clarified that the workers were legally staying in the kingdom under BOI regulations. While immigration violations were addressed with fines, the issue concerning the power plant’s construction and imports would be further examined by relevant government bodies, such as the Saraburi Provincial Industry Office, reported KhaoSod.

Crime News

