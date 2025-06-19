Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband’s ammunition online

Undercover sting reveals unexpected arms trade

Bangkok investigators detained a 33 year old woman for selling her husband’s ammunition online without his knowledge.

Police charged her with illegal distribution and possession of ammunition. The arrest occurred yesterday, June 18 at Thaniya Soi 2 in Bangkok following an undercover operation.

On June 12, around 1am, officials discovered a Facebook post in the group Food and Goods in Rama 3, Sathupradit, Chan, Charoenkrung, Charoenrat advertising 9MM, interested, message me along with a photo of a box containing 50 9mm bullets.

To apprehend the suspect, police engaged an undercover agent to negotiate a purchase through Facebook Messenger. The deal was set for 30 bullets at 800 baht (US$25).

After identifying the account owner as Kamonchanok, they arranged a transaction for June 16 at 6.30pm at Thaniya Soi 2, Bang Rak police jurisdiction.

Kamonchanok arrived on a motorcycle at the designated location and was apprehended with the ammunition in her possession. During initial questioning, she admitted to owning the Facebook account and selling the 30 bullets for 800 baht.

She confessed to secretly taking the ammunition from her husband to sell online, unaware that it was illegal, and stated that her husband was also unaware of her actions.

Police charged her under the Firearms and Ammunition Act with selling ammunition without permission and possessing ammunition without permission, referring to sections 7, 24, 72, and 73. She was handed over to Bang Rak police for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Burmese national was arrested in Phang Nga, southern Thailand, after being found in possession of a homemade firearm and ammunition. The arrest came just days after locals reported his suspicious behaviour.

The suspect, identified only as Ruay, was located in an unnumbered hut in Village 4 of Lo Yuang subdistrict, Takua Thung district. Residents had earlier tipped off police , claiming they often saw him carrying a weapon.

Acting on this information, officers from Khok Kloi Police Station conducted the operation around 3.30pm on June 16.

Bangkok News

