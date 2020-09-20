Bangkok SkyTrain offers free rides on Car Free Day for bike riders | The Thaiger

Peddle your way to a free BTS train ride on Tuesday. Bangkok’s SkyTrain (BTS) is offering free rides to those who bring along a bicycle to celebrate Bangkok Car Free Day on September 22. The Bangkok Mass Transit System CEO says the cyclists can carry their bicycles into the Silom and Sukhumvit lines free of charge during the time periods of 6am – 6:30am and 10am onwards (so not during the morning peak) until the station closes. Those with foldable bikes can ride for free all day.

“I would like to invite commuters to use public transport and bicycles instead of cars to reduce air pollution, stop global warming and make Bangkok a more livable city.”

He also says the company will give away 10,000 plant seeds to BTS passengers from 10am onwards at the main Siam Station. Such seeds, once grown into trees, he claims, are able to catch PM2.5 dust particles.

For more information, contact TEL 02 617 6000, LINE: @btsskytrain or BTS SkyTrain mobile application.

SOURCE: The Nation