image
Connect with us

Protests

Bangkok protest rally wraps up after a letter of demand is presented to officials

The Thaiger

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok protest rally wraps up after a letter of demand is presented to officials | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul hands the "list of demands" to Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra - Thai PBS World
    • follow us in feedly

As yesterday and this morning’s major rally wraps up, protest organisers have already announced the next rally for October 14, the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising. Another gathering has been announced for this Thursday outside the Thai parliament. The growing tide of support for the student protesters, who government supporters are accusing of being puppets for “dark” opposition voices, continues to be a thorn in the side of the ruling coalition and Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The popular uprising of 14 October 1973 was a watershed event in Thailand’s history. The uprising resulted in the end of the ruling military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn and profoundly altered Thailand’s political landscape. The protests highlighted the growing influence of Thai university students in politics -Wikipedia

Bangkok protest rally wraps up after a letter of demand is presented to officials | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Protestors surround the Democracy Monument, Bangkok, during the 1973 uprising – europe-solidaire.org

Yesterday’s rally, which ran late into last night with thousands of protesters camping overnight on the royal parade grounds of Sanam Luang, ended just before lunchtime as the official “list of demands” were handed to the chief of the Bangkok Police Bureau.

The demands continue to include reform of the Thai monarchy, and other political reform, as outlined in the 10 point manifesto that protest organisers want presented to the Privy Council. Just outside the Privy Council Chambers, protesters quietly and briefly handed the document to the Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. It was handed to him by Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, one of the core leaders in the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration. Panusaya was the young female student who stood up at a protest gathering at Thammasat’s Rangsit campus on August 10 and read, for the first time, the list of demands contained in the manifesto.

Panusaya told the BBC earlier this week that she realised, following her August pronouncements, particularly regarding the Thai Head of State, that her life would never be the same.”

“There was fear lurking inside me, deep fear of the consequences.”

At the time of reading out the now infamous ‘manifesto’, even Panusaya thought the wording of the words were very ‘strong’ and realised that it would start a ball rolling that she would be unable to stop.

“I held hands with my fellow students, asking aloud whether we were doing the right thing here. The answer was yes – it’s the right thing to do. I then sat down again, smoked a cigarette before I went on stage and let everything in my head out,” she told BBC Thai.

Earlier today demonstrators installed a plaque, actually a replacement brass plaque, to declare the beginning of a new people’s movement. An original plaque had been located in the Royal Plaza commemorating the 1932 Siam Revolution, which ended up overthrowing Thailand’s absolute monarchy, and replacing it with a constitutional democracy, with he Thai monarch acting as the Head of State. The original plaque mysteriously went missing in 2017 with no one admitting to removing it or knowing anything about its whereabouts.

Politically, the protest organisers’ other demands include a new constitution to replace the 2017 Thai Charter, the resignation of the current government and PM, and an end to ongoing “harassment” of critics of the government, which includes arrests, people being followed and social media shaming by opposition MPs.

During the week Thai PM Prayut asked the protest organisers to postpone the weekend’s rally citing possible infections of Covid-19 as a reason to be concerned. Excepting 3 possible local infections (that are currently being investigated), Thailand had a run of 101 days without any recorded infections of the coronavirus.

Some 30,000 people defied the rain and sea of umbrellas to attend the rally which started by breaking into the Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus grounds, moved to Sanam Luang, and then this morning to the chambers of the Privy Council to pass over the document.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | BBC Thai | Will Langston

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    BLM

    September 20, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    The.effects​ of.the.protests are.amazing…. Ordinary Thais​ of​ all​ ages​ are​ opening​ up​ and.speaking against.the.unspeakable with​ no​ urging.
    Protest​ is​ on​ many​ people​s​ lips, openly, freely express​ed, like​ never​ before!!!!

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Geoff

      September 20, 2020 at 2:09 pm

      Total waste of time. No widespread support. Ignored compketely in the wider community. The issue is not the monarchy, nor democracy, but the economy. When millions of people are unemployed and hungry they could care less about notions like democracy.

      Reply
      • The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

        The Thaiger & The Nation

        September 20, 2020 at 2:34 pm

        Seeing you have such intimate insight into last night’s activities, could you please provide a full report and some photos and we’ll gladly post the information.

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Protests

Thai police seize 45,000 books and arrest students who were about to distribute them

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Thai police seize 45,000 books and arrest students who were about to distribute them | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Will Langston

Police were holding a group of Thammasat University students after seizing around 45,000 booklets about reform of the Thai Monarchy and politics, which were about to be distributed to demonstrators at Sanam Luang last night. The red-covered book, entitled “Stunning Phenomenon – August 10”, is a compendium of articles about the Thai Monarchy, written by human rights lawyer Anond Nampa, Panupong Jardnok (Mike Rayong), Parit “Penquin” Chivarak and Panasaya Sitthichirawattanakul, all part of the leadership group that organised the weekend’s protest action. The books were seized from a house in an estate near Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus by Khlong Luang […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Protesters place plaque declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Protesters place plaque declaring Thailand &#8220;belongs to the people&#8221; | The Thaiger

Protesters today have placed a plaque, in the area next to the Grand Palace, declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”. The declaration comes after anti-government sentiment has risen prompting rallies to take place in the capital hoping to oust the government and demand constituional changes. The plaque was cemented in the perimeter of the Royal Field, known locally as Sanam Luang, reading, “At this place the people have expressed their will: that this country belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch as they have deceived us.” The provocative wording is likely to elicit a response, […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok SkyTrain offers free rides on Car Free Day for bike riders

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Bangkok SkyTrain offers free rides on Car Free Day for bike riders | The Thaiger

Peddle your way to a free BTS train ride on Tuesday. Bangkok’s SkyTrain (BTS) is offering free rides to those who bring along a bicycle to celebrate Bangkok Car Free Day on September 22. The Bangkok Mass Transit System CEO says the cyclists can carry their bicycles into the Silom and Sukhumvit lines free of charge during the time periods of 6am – 6:30am and 10am onwards (so not during the morning peak) until the station closes. Those with foldable bikes can ride for free all day. “I would like to invite commuters to use public transport and bicycles instead of […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending