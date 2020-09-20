Restaurant customer gets 60 baht discount after finding glass in food | The Thaiger

Thailand
Restaurant customer gets 60 baht discount after finding glass in food
A restaurant customer in Ayutthaya Province, just north of Bangkok, received a 60 baht discount on her bill after she found glass in her food when it cut her mouth. 60 baht for a potentially dangerous accident. Now, she is hoping to warn others by her Facebook account as she shares her story titled, “Jackpot, found glass that made my mouth bleed, the owner gave me a 60 baht discount.”
The woman found the glass after it cut the inside of her mouth. Luckily she didn’t swallow the glass as it undoubtedly would have caused further damage.
The customer by the name of Thitima, a 27 year old, said she went with her boyfriend to the local restaurant and ordered 3 dishes. On her second bite, however, she says she felt something hard in her mouth and realised that it had cut the inside of her mouth after she tasted blood and felt pain.
The couple stopped eating and asked for the bill which came to 260 baht. Thitima told the server that she had found glass in her food that had cut her mouth. The woman asked if she was ok and reportedly discounted her bill by 60 baht. Thitima says she doesn’t expect the restaurant to take responsibility for the accident but wanted to share her story on Facebook as a warning for others.
Thitima says she thinks one of the restaurant’s employees washed vegetables together with glass cups which led to the glass getting mixed with the food. She reported the incident to the owner of the restaurant after receiving the discount on her bill.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Thai police seize 45,000 books and arrest students who were about to distribute them
Police were holding a group of Thammasat University students after seizing around 45,000 booklets about reform of the Thai Monarchy and politics, which were about to be distributed to demonstrators at Sanam Luang last night. The red-covered book, entitled “Stunning Phenomenon – August 10”, is a compendium of articles about the Thai Monarchy, written by human rights lawyer Anond Nampa, Panupong Jardnok (Mike Rayong), Parit “Penquin” Chivarak and Panasaya Sitthichirawattanakul, all part of the leadership group that organised the weekend’s protest action. The books were seized from a house in an estate near Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus by Khlong Luang […]
Thailand
Protesters place plaque declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”
Protesters today have placed a plaque, in the area next to the Grand Palace, declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”. The declaration comes after anti-government sentiment has risen prompting rallies to take place in the capital hoping to oust the government and demand constituional changes. The plaque was cemented in the perimeter of the Royal Field, known locally as Sanam Luang, reading, “At this place the people have expressed their will: that this country belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch as they have deceived us.” The provocative wording is likely to elicit a response, […]
Protests
Bangkok protest rally wraps up after a letter of demand is presented to officials
As yesterday and this morning’s major rally wraps up, protest organisers have already announced the next rally for October 14, the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising. Another gathering has been announced for this Thursday outside the Thai parliament. The growing tide of support for the student protesters, who government supporters are accusing of being puppets for “dark” opposition voices, continues to be a thorn in the side of the ruling coalition and Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The popular uprising of 14 October 1973 was a watershed event in Thailand’s history. The uprising resulted in the end of the ruling military […]
Thai police seize 45,000 books and arrest students who were about to distribute them
Protesters place plaque declaring Thailand “belongs to the people”
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse
Bangkok protest rally wraps up after a letter of demand is presented to officials
Bangkok SkyTrain offers free rides on Car Free Day for bike riders
Restaurant customer gets 60 baht discount after finding glass in food
Anti-government rally a victory for progressive Thais
England’s self-quarantine rule breakers will receive up to a 10,000 pound fine
48 Thais deported from Malaysia after serving prison sentences
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
Anti-government protest rally attracts massive crowd, continues today
Baby’s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya
Strong wind and waves this morning closes Phuket’s beaches, one swimmer rescued
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Long stay tourist visa approved
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
Samui charity battles to feed island’s remaining residents
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
- Expats3 days ago
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
- Thailand2 days ago
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
- Thailand3 days ago
MP caught looking at nude photo during budget meeting
- Expats2 days ago
Russian in Pattaya offers 100,000 baht reward for missing cat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 mysteries still unsolved, health officials brush off risk of reopening borders
Perceville Smithers
September 20, 2020 at 2:06 pm
Only a discount? The unfavorable attention given on FB will cost the business more than 60 THB.