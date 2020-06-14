Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
As part of a new “landscape improvement project,” the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has begun removing trees along Na Phra Lan Road, to pave the way for an underground network of walkways. 34 trees on the road will be removed, and the “Silpakorn Nokrob” (around Silpakorn) Facebook page yesterday called the decision “heartbreaking” for locals and conservationists. In April the BMA took some flak after some overly enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees. Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps that will take years to recover any meaningful foliage.
The decision was made to make way for the construction of underground walkways to accommodate crowds flocking to the historical district, which encompasses landmark attractions including the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The BMA says the trees, many of them decades old, will be replanted near the Memorial Bridge.
The project is an initiative by the Rattanakosin and Old Cities Conservation and Development Committee, to improve the landscape of the Sanam Luang public square and the adjacent Na Phra Lan and Maha Rat roads. The area is home to Silpakorn Univerity, the Grand Palace and other must-see tourist magnets.
The project, with a budget of 1.1 billion baht, and expected to be completed next year, comprises 3 underground walkways with utility space. 2 walkways will be built under Na Phra Lan Road. 1 will be 96 metres long and the other 37 metres long. 1 will have utility space of 6,280 square metres, including 76 public restrooms. The third walkway, 90 metres in length, will be built under Maha Rat Road with utility space of 1,146 square metres and 35 restrooms.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
Bangkok now has an elevated garden overlooking the Chao Phraya River, after architects transformed a portion of an abandoned electric train project into a green pedestrian bridge. For 30 years, the unfinished Saphan Phut line stood as a reminder of the Lavalin Skytrain project, which was abandoned in 1992.
The project began in 1984 under former PM Prem Tinsulanonda. Today its beams and pillars have been given a new lease on life as the support structures of the Chao Phraya Skypark, dubbed “Southeast Asia’s first mid-river garden and observation point.”
Bangkok’s governor says the park is expected to be unveiled at the end of the month with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha presiding over the opening ceremony. No date has been set for its official opening.
The project’s management team says the sky park is part of a pilot campaign to preserve the cultural heritage of communities in metropolitan Bangkok’s Kadijeen and Klong San areas. The abandoned train project has no historical or cultural value, but the green pedestrian bridge links the communities on both sides of the Chao Phraya River.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Department of City Planning and Urban Development commissioned Chulalongkorn University’s Urban Design and Development Centre to design the park. In March last year, the department contracted a company to build the project, which has now been completed and is ready for its inauguration.
The green pedestrian bridge connects the King Prajadhipok Park at the Phra Nakhon side of the river with the Chaloem Phrakiat Forest Park in Thonburi.
The elevated section is 8.5 metres wide and 280 metres long. It’s situated between traffic lanes on the Phra Pok Klao Bridge and features a garden surrounding a point overlooking the Chao Phraya river and leisure spots. Cycling is banned on the path, but people will be allowed to dismount and walk their bicycles.
The UDDC’s director says the garden bridge concept has been an inspiration for architects since the 19th century. Similar projects have been mooted including not only London’s Garden Bridge but at Pier 55 in New York.
“We wanted to create an alternative for the over-the-river commute. People can enjoy a relaxing walk, which can improve the quality of life of urban residents.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Policeman uses beer and hometown connection to coax man down from Bangkok building – VIDEO
A policeman in Bangkok has prevented a man from leaping to his death by chatting to him in his own dialect in an attempt to reassure him. A report in Coconuts says the police officer told the man there was nothing to be afraid of, pointing out they were both from the same hometown.
"ลงมา.. ลงมา..ตรงนี้มีแต่คนบ้านเรา" ตำรวจและอาสาฯ เกลี้ยกล่อมหนุ่มคลั่ง หลังปีนขึ้นดาดฟ้าอาคาร ภายในซอยปรีดีฯ45 จนสำเร็จ เบื้องต้นพบผู้ก่อเหตุน้อยใจ หลังทะเลาะกับภรรยา จึงปีนขึ้นที่สูงตั้งแต่ช่วงเช้าวันนี้ (11 มิ.ย.63) ก่อนตัดสินใจลงมาในเวลาประมาณ10.00 น. pic.twitter.com/TDyzj0BrV4
— เรื่องเด่นเย็นนี้ (@RDNewsCH3) June 11, 2020
VIDEO: RDNewsCH3
It’s understood the man, named only as “Vi”, had climbed to the top of a building in the capital’s Soi Pridi Banomyong after a marital dispute. While rescue volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation invited him down to talk about his problems over a few beers, a policeman from the same town in the northeastern region of Isaan spoke to the man for over 30 minutes. The man told police he’d come to the capital to install billboards but was upset after having an argument with his wife.
The man was eventually persuaded to climb down, with a rescue volunteer saying he didn’t need to go to hospital and has no previous history of mental illness.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Coconuts
Chulalongkorn University defends shrine demolition for new condos
Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University is defending its plan to demolish a historic Thai-Chinese shrine on its grounds to clear the land for high-rise buildings with condominiums and dormitories. A statement from the university’s estate office says the Chao Mae Tabtim Saphan Luang Shrine will be rebuilt at a new location close to the original site within 6 months, with a re-opening date in December. The schools says the reconstruction “will respect the shrine’s traditional architecture and spiritual connection with the community”.
“The project being looked after by preservation-minded architects and engineers with a proven track record. It takes into consideration both contemporary designs and its original structure, as well as proper feng shui decisions made by an expert.”
The new shrine, meant to be built close to the university’s park, will be environmentally friendly, with incense sticks replaced by electric replicas to reduce air pollution. A new incinerator will reduce smoke when burning gold and silver papers for ancestral worship.
The shrine will be replaced by 3 new buildings including apartments for rent, condominiums and dormitory rooms totaling 1,803 units, according to the university. The decision to demolish the shrine, whose history goes back at least a century, was met with protests from the local community and activists, who accuse the university of prioritising profits over heritage.
The current shrine caretaker Penprapah “Nok” Suansom, pledges to confront the demolition process, which is planned for Monday. The new shrine will not have a living space for her and her family, but university officials say she’s been offered discounted accommodation nearby, which she refused.
Student activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal is leading a protest against the relocation plan, saying old buildings in Chulalongkorn’s neighbourhood and new high-rises can coexist side by side, citing examples in Singapore and Hong Kong.
The university counters that the shrines original artwork will be preserved for future generations in the relocation. For instance, major plaster facades that contain bas relief from the old shrine which are around 60 years old will be extracted, restored and installed at the new shrine. Chinese scripts will be translated into Thai and placed on display.
A feng shui master was also consulted in choosing the new location, which will face the auspicious eastern direction, the statement claims.
“This is a creation for the society, community and for a better and more sustainable way of life.”
SOURCES: Khaosod English | Bangkok Post
