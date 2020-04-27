Bangkok authorities under fire for over-zealous tree pruning | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok authorities under fire for over-zealous tree pruning
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has come in for some flak after some over-enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees. Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps.
A report in the Bangkok Post says trees along Witthayu Road, near the city’s famed Lumpini Park, have been chopped down to their lower trucks. A similar fate has befallen the trees in the city’s swish Sathorn district, along Charoen Rat Road and Chan Road.
With a local conservation group taking to social media to share photos of the botched tree trimming, the BMA has come in for some harsh criticism from, well, everyone. The trees are the Burma Padauk variety, known as “pradu” in Thai.
“Burma padauk is a tree native to the seasonal tropical forests of southeastern Asia” – Wikipedia.
Photo: Bangkok Post
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, the co-founder of conservation group Big Trees, Oraya Sutabutr says she fears the BMA is not hiring professionals to maintain the city’s trees properly.
“Usually, we would only cut off the dead parts, but these pictures clearly show that healthy branches are being pruned. The BMA’s claim the trees will grow back is untrue. Trees that are cut too much will get weaker and die eventually.”
The group wanted Bangkokians to remain vigilant about the issue, with the green foliage welcomed when trying to minimise the heat.
She adds that pruning trees so severely could also cause them to topple in strong winds, blaming officials for not ensuring the work is carried out by trained professionals. Ms Oraya has now pledged to liaise with the Bangkok Governor to manage the situation and prevent any further damage to the city’s trees.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Bangkok
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
Thailand’s biggest airport is getting ready to re-open this week. Suvarnabhumi International Airport resumes scheduled services this Friday when local airlines restart limited flights following the month of airline groundings due to lack of passengers and restrictions imposed by the Thai Government.
But the BKK Airport director, Sutheerawat Suwannawat, says the lack of passengers has allowed some areas of the airport to push forward with renovations, repairs and add new passenger facilities. Hundreds of broken floor tiles have been also been replaced. New visual docking guidance systems have also been installed for arriving jets.
The Director says that the airport is ready to support all flights as before but “some adjustments would be required corresponding to preventive measures for Covid-19”.
There will be new screening facilities for all passengers who enter the airport, as well as airport personnel, staff, flight crews and handlers. Everyone at Suvarnabhumi will be required to wear face masks at all times.
Yesterday Air Asia announced its new guidelines for a return to limited flights this week. Here are some of the main ones affecting prospective passengers. Full story HERE.
• Carry-on cabin baggage. To facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest.
• Please arrive early at the airport, preferably 3 hours before departure, to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.
• Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates.
• Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks.
• Alternate check-in counters will be opened to keep social distancing.
• Hand sanitisers will be available through processing points for guests and staff.
• Cabins will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights.
• Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure we are consistently following the most up-to-date advice.
• All cabin crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves
• Seat distancing. When flight occupancy allows, for guests to move within respective zones, under cabin crew’s guidance. (Recent Thai CAA guidelines stated that guest will be seated in every other seat, so that planes would only be able to carry 50% of their total passenger load).
• All meals are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements (up to date the Thai CAA has said there will be no food or refreshment service on domestic flights in Thailand).
• Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory.
• Health declaration forms will be handed out to be filled out before or on arrival.
• Thermal screening will take place upon arrival.
Weather
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about possible tropical storms that will affect four regions around Thailand. The country is currently in the shoulder season between the hot season and the coming wet season.
“The rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East, the Central, the North and the South China Sea while hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes, gusty winds and hail is possible for some areas of the North.”
“The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. More rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty wind will be forecast for the areas. The strong wind and waves over the lower Gulf from Surat Thani southward are likely 1- 2 metres and about 2 metres in the thundershower areas.”
“People are advised to avoid being in open spaces, under big trees or big advertising posters.”
Regions affected for the rest of today…
Northern region
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaengpet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeastern region
Loei, Nong Bualampoo, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central region
Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.
Eastern region
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Southern region
Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Technology
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
TikTok, the most downloaded app in the world for 2 years running and the world’s leading short-video platform, has announced a trial of its first live streaming series in Thailand as part of its push to develop platform experiences for users around the world. TikTok’s first live streaming in Thailand was hosted by Vuthithorn “Woody” Milintachinda, a celebrity and influencer, featuring interviews of his virtual guests, some of TikTok’s top creators.
“Woody From Home’s” live stream was filled with fun and laughs and showcased the unique and inspiring work of each creator. The series has gone viral and gotten huge traction from users.
According to the company, TikTok “is committed to inspiring creativity and bringing joy to people around the world. TikTok builds a global community and encourages users to create, share and discover new interests and experiences.”
As the world’s leading short-video platform, TikTok always explores new ways to enhance its platform experience. Live-streaming is a beta feature currently being offered to select global organisations and local celebrities.
With millions forced indoors due to Covid-19, online platforms are exploding, providing entertainment and leveraging news. In TikToks’ live streaming, local celebrities including artists, actors and TV personalies will be hosting, performing and interacting with audiences real time.
In a few days, TikTok, will host a live stream of a concert featuring “Passakorn Chirathivat aka Pok Mindset (@pokmindset).” This is a major event for music lovers as they’ll be able to stream the concert in real time from their smartphones.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19
Bangkok authorities under fire for over-zealous tree pruning
To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Face masks in a Covid-19 world.
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases today (Monday)
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
25 more arrested entering Thailand by wading across river from Malaysia
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
PM will decide whether to relax Covid-19 restrictions
Shock rise in Thai exports
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Cambodia4 days ago
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
- Business4 days ago
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
- Crime4 days ago
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations
- Coronavirus Phuket4 days ago
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
- Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today
- Coronavirus Medicine3 days ago
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO