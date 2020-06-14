Pattaya to upgrade 6 U-turns after public outcry | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya to upgrade 6 U-turns after public outcry
6 U-turns in the greater Pattaya City area are being upgraded to prevent road accidents, after a recent spate of fatalities. Pattaya City’s mayor told The Pattaya News yesterday that the improvements are being carried out to make the U-turn areas wider and safer.
“6 U-turns on Sukhimwit Road are being fixed and constructed from Jittapawan Temple to the Makro store in South Pattaya, as there have been lots of accidents and deaths at these U-turns over the past several years. Many people have called these U-turns dangerous.”
“These 6 U-turns being improved are expected to be completed in 2 months. This is part of an overall Sukhumwit Road renovation project with an 80 million baht budget.”
2 weeks ago, 2 teenagers were killed at a notorious U-Turn near a Makro store, dubbed “the U-turn of death,” in an incident that caused many to ask for permanent change to the area. The same U-turn had previously been closed, but was later reopened.
Part of the plan for the improvements is clearer signage, clearly marked paint on the turns, multiple danger signs, widening of the overall turns for more visibility and the removal of trees and brush to ensure visibilty and viewpoints are not obscured.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Despite recent reports, the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee is dismissing a rumour about individuals being fined for posting images of alcoholic drinks on social media. The rumour went viral, with some saying individuals can be fined to up to 50,000 baht for posting images of alcoholic beverages online, or up to 10 times that amount if they’re manufacturers.
2 writers claim they were slapped with 50,000 baht fines for posting photos of craft beer. But the director of the OACC, under the Department of Disease Control, says these are just baseless rumours.
It all began when Facebook group Phoo Borropoek (We Can Choose) warned members that a netizen was fined 50,000 baht last month for posting an image of an alcoholic beverage. The netizen claimed a letter was sent to his address along with personal details. He also claimed he was told to give a statement to law enforcement officials, but did not give details of the alleged uploaded image.
Regardless, the rumour went viral and an online petition campaign was mounted to pressure the Ministry of Public Health to amend Section 32 of the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. According to the law, drinks may not be advertised in a way that directly or indirectly claims benefits or promotes their consumption. The law also states the advertising may not show the product or its packaging.
But the OACC says people who post images of alcoholic drinks and their logos to reflect their lifestyle don’t have worry.
“Individuals who simply post an image of a glass of alcohol with the logo are not violating Section 32.”
The director says that celebrities and entertainers are treated differently, and will be charged for violating Section 32.
“These celebrities have a lot of fans. What they do can influence people directly or indirectly to become interested in what these celebrities consume.”
He also admitted that online advertisements for alcohol products increased during the Covid-19 lockdown.
“Some sellers don’t have a store to sell alcoholic drinks, so these companies and traders turned to the internet as a channel to sell alcohol.”
From March to May, when the sale of alcohol was banned, the OACC received 174 complaints regarding alcohol ads online. The complaints were lodged with the Tobacco and Alcohol Surveillance System online.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Alcohol association begs government for trial re-opening of bars
But they know it is unlikely to happen.
The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing Emergency Decree have caused immeasurable economic impact across the country.Probably no sectors has been harder hit than hospitality, entertainment and nightlife. Although alcohol sales appear set to resume in restaurants next week, around 10,000 pubs, bars and entertainment venues nationwide – and their many casual staff – are struggling to survive after being shut for nearly 3 months, and the alcohol industry is asking the government to allow a trial reopening of the entertainment sector.
The government faces a quandary, since the entertainment sector has been a hotspot for potential contagion, as customers drinking alcohol are likely to be lax in observing measures such as social distancing (according to the mantra from the country’s CCSA). In Phuket, the popular Bangla Road entertainment district became a Covid-19 hotzone and the host for most of the island’s infections.
So the president of the Alcohol Beverage Business Association says the government should relax restrictions to enable businesses to survive. Thanakorn Kuptajit proposes running a trial reopening of hotel bars and restaurants’ alcohol service, to gauge whether the rest of the sector can safely resume operations.
He expects about half of the country’s 10,000 pubs and bars will end up being closed permanently if they remain locked down for much longer, considering they are making zero revenue but still paying rent to intransigent landlords, and often wages.
The alcohol business, mainly beer, spirits and wine, is valued around 370 billion baht annually. Since the outbreak in February, that revenue has fallen by 40% year on year after on-site sales fell to nothing.
Thanakorn also suggests that the government temporarily allow online distribution of alcohol while venues remained closed.
“Online shopping would help reduce traffic at pubs and bars and could still be traced. However, under the current law, posting pictures and basic product information of alcoholic products is considered as promoting alcohol and therefore illegal. So, we want the state to be lenient, given the situation.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
Educating people, or advertising, online about alcoholic beverages is a crime in Thailand – a lesson learned the hard way by the administrator of a Facebook page detailing thee differences in the many types of craft beers when he was fined 50,000 baht for “advertising” alcohol on social media.
Police told him they received a “tip-off from someone”. Artid, the admin of “Daeg Beer Hai Plea Kaem,” says he was never paid for the beer reviews he wrote, but officials insisted on sending him to court for breaking a notorious law that criminalises any gesture that “advertises” alcohol or “induces” others to drink, including photos of alcohol on social media.
He is one of the many bloggers and Facebook users caught in a recent trend of snitches reporting online photos of alcohol to authorities in exchange for reward money of 7,500 baht.
“This law is incentivising people to snitch and turn others in. If I spent all my days screenshotting and snitching, I’d be rich too. My friend was also fined because 1 of their Facebook friends snitched to the Ministry. We can’t even trust people in our friends lists.”
The law banning public display of booze has been in effect since 2008, but alcohol aficionados say it’s being used without restraint during the coronavirus pandemic to extort fines from regular citizens who discuss alcohol on social media while bars and pubs remain closed.
Under the wording of Article 32 of the Alcohol Beverage Control Act, any action “deemed by officials as inducing others to drink is punishable by a fine of 50,000 baht”. Fines go up to 500,000 baht if the offender is a manufacturer. Online advertising of alcoholic products or even displays of a glass filled with alcohol are also banned under the same law.
Those who report such “offences” to authorities receive a cut of 7,500 baht, and that’s where the bounty hunting begins, according to a lecturer on food and beverage regulations who teaches food science at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi.
“Only 40% goes into state coffers. The rest is reward money.”
“Witch hunting is definitely happening. The officials will not reveal who reported on them,” he continued. “If you hate someone, you can just call the police on them and they will never know who told on them.”
The lecturer, who also runs a Facebook page about alcohol laws, says a Facebook user recently posted a photo of beer that they like in a private setting. 1 of their 1,500 Facebook friends later reported the user for the photos, and collected the 7,500 baht bounty.
It seems to be an increasingly common experience. A Facebook page called We Can Choose posted on Sunday a photo of their 50,000 baht fine receipt, which said the page was guilty of posting images of alcohol.
Officials said the law prevents stealth advertisement targetting social media users, especially young people, but critics say the latest crackdown on booze photos will only hurt alcohol traders forced to sell online in the time of Covid-19 lockdown that’s shut down pubs and bars indefinitely. The government said on Wednesday that nightlife establishments will not be included in the “Phase 4” of business reopening.
Although the fines can be contested in court, very few people take the risk because of the time and cost involved in legal proceedings.
The lecturer said he will file a petition to the Ombudsman’s Office and the Council of State to see if the alcohol law is unconstitutional.
“This law is implemented by people with no knowledge about craft beer, and lots of prejudices. They think it’s just an evil thing that must be erased. My page is never even about asking people to drink. It’s a serious, even academic, page analyzing craft beers.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
ken jones
June 14, 2020 at 1:42 pm
Great. Now how can they get the monkey morons to stop taking 20km right and left turns ant crosswalks when its a red light?!