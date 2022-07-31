Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok learning centre to host award ceremony for board game competition

Photo by TK Park, edited.

One Bangkok learning centre plans to host an awards ceremony for a recent competition it held. The ceremony will be held at TK Park, located on the eighth floor of Central World Bangkok on Rama I Road, from August 6-7. It will last from 10.30am to 5.30pm. TK Park, or The Knowledge Park, has libraries but it also has interactive games, discussions, and other activities. The company has 30 locations in 23 provinces.

In the recent competition, contestants were asked to submit ideas for turning the content of their favourite books into an informative and entertaining board game.

The awards ceremony will feature a ‘Print and Play Showcase’ where teams will present their ideas and work. Attendees at the event will also be asked to vote for their favourite board game. The winners of the popular vote will be announced at 2pm. The ceremony will then have a ‘Board Game Playground’, where attendees can play shortlisted board games, and speak with Thai board game developers.

There will then be a discussion titled, “Board Games and Books on the Day of Changing Learning Environment.” Participants can discuss board games and books that are influencing today’s learning culture.

TK Park was first opened to the public on January 24, 2005. In the past 17 years, it has welcomed more than 1,000,000 people, with more than 500,000 books and materials checked out annually.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

