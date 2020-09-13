Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Thailand has a lot of job opportunities. About a million. The Labour Ministry is hosting an expo to connect job seekers, especially recent university graduates, with companies. For recent graduates, a new government initiative co-payment system will take care of half the salary.
Job Expo Thailand 2020 will run from September 26 to 28 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, or Bitec. Government agencies are expected to post around 400,000 job positions, according to the Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin. About 100,000 jobs are expected to be posed from companies overseas. There will be around 200,000 job positions for university graduates. Another 200,000 jobs are expected to be posted from companies from various sectors.
“The economy is reviving after the lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown. Companies have reopened and begun to hire their workforce again… This organised state job expo is expected to boost confidence in the economy and accelerate the hiring process.”
The labour minister says he hopes the mass hiring will help revive the economy after the pandemic.
“It is not practical now to seek a job in a normal way… So we’ve decided to pull in all companies that seek to place job postings in one place.”
The Bangkok Post did not report on how many, if any, companies would be open to hiring foreigners. But there are options for native-English speakers for teaching positions. Thailand’s Education Minister has announced plans to recruit up to 10,000 native English-speaking teachers. Even though the the plan hasn’t been put in place yet, many schools have positions available since a number of foreign English teachers went back to their home countries during the pandemic.
For recent university graduates, the government has started a co-payment system to cover 50% of the salaries for new graduates for 12 months. Sachat says the system is expected to bring in 190 billion baht. The government plans subsidise 15,000 baht per month for 1 million new graduates, estimated to spend 180 billion baht over the next year on the subsidy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
