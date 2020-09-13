Tourists flock to Sichon temple, worship a spirit known for granting wishes | The Thaiger

Tourism
Tourists flock to Sichon temple, worship a spirit known for granting wishes
Thai tourists destinations have gone quiet due to the pandemic, but one southern Thailand temple is thriving. Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Wat Chedi is known for granting wishes, and apparently many come true (although people don’t tend to talk about the ones that don’t come true). It is packed with visitors not just on the weekends, but every day.
Visitors worship Ai Khai, the spirit known to inhabit Wat Chedi in the province’s Sichon district. Ai Khai has become famous for granting wishes like lottery wins, business success and the recovery of lost or stolen items.
When a wish is granted, people return to the temple to set off fireworks and donate a rooster statue along with other offerings in honour of Ai Khai. Military camouflage uniforms, black glasses and slingshots are popular offerings. The frequent boom from firecrackers and the thousands of rooster statues show that people are getting what they want.
Many believe the spirit of a boy, about 9 or 10 years old, inhabits the temple. They call him ‘Ai Khai’, which is a common nickname in the South for young boys. Legend has it that Ai Khai was a disciple of a revered monk during the Ayutthaya period. They say he drowned in a nearby river, but his spirit is still at the temple.
So many people visited the temple last month, many trying to get their hands on a special Ai Khai amulet, that the temple had to suspend amulet trading. The number of visitors continues to rise. The number of monthly visitors at the temple has increased from 300,000 to 500,000 people, according to director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat branch Pitsinee Thasniyom.
Nearby business and hotels have also benefited from the temple’s popularity. The province’s hotel occupancy rate is now at 90%. Tourists spent more than 800 million baht during the long holiday from September 4 to 7, Pitsnee says.
Flights to Nakhon Si Thammarat have doubled from 14 daily flights to 30, according to the chairman of the province’s chamber of commerce Krakow Tetiranon. He adds that airlines are continuing to offer new flights and hotels are often fully booked.
“As crowds have been drawn to the province over the past three months, local authorities have taken the opportunity to promote other kinds of activities, such as environmental and cultural tourism.”
But not every district in Nakhon Si Thammarat is benefiting from the temple’s success. Krakow says 5 of the 23 districts are seeing a gain: Muang, Sichon, Khanom, Tha Sala and Lan Saka. Sichon’s neighbouring district, Khanom, has changed since the pandemic. Once known for it’s quiet beach and “small town” feel, Khanom has become packed with tourists during the weekends.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Malaysia has closed the Bukit Kayu Hitam border checkpoint, the main southern land border into Thailand, across the border from Sadao in Songkhla. Officials say the border is now closed in efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in the Kedah state. Although passage of people is not allowed, transport and trade, with requisite paperwork, will be allowed to continue. But Thais, stuck in Malaysia, unable to cross through the Sadao border, would still be permitted to re-enter through Betong, Sungai Kolok or Wang Prachan checkpoints at other points along the Thai/Malaysia border, but will have to reregister and update […]
Thailand
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
OPINION The possibility of Thailand being sliced into 2, with a canal running east to west through the middle of the Isthmus of Kra (the Thai section of the Malay Peninsula), is back on the table. There’s a lot of heated response from readers, for and against the plans. Is there an economic model to support the new canal? How much time and money would it save? Is a ‘land bridge’ a better option? How would Singapore (the biggest loser in the project) react to the project if it went ahead? We published a response to a ‘land bridge’ alternative […]
Transport
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Thailand could actually sliced in half by a canal right across the Malay Peninsula, linking the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Proposals have been in the works for hundreds of years, but now the idea is popping up again, and alternatives, as shipping companies try and find ways to cut their costs. The Thai government plans to hold public hearings and start feasibility studies on the Thai Canal, also known as the 9A canal route. A land bridge has also being discussed as another shipping route shortcut, linking new seaports at both ends of the land bridge. 10 million […]
Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
How BTS became the biggest band in the world
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Tourists flock to Sichon temple, worship a spirit known for granting wishes
“Uzbek footballer is the only player infected” – Public Health Ministry
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Student’s demand Thammasat officials review ban on next Saturday’s demonstration
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok19 hours ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Thailand4 days ago
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
- Thailand3 days ago
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
- Phuket4 days ago
Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down
- Pattaya3 days ago
American and Thai in critical condition after motorbike incident in Pattaya
- Cambodia3 days ago
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
barry
September 13, 2020 at 12:11 pm
Let’s hope Lord Ai Khai will help those of us struggling with Thai visa issues at the moment…